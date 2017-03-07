Montana Woman Shares Rich Supernatural Experiences That Followed Since 9/11

In her book When the SLEEPING GIANT Awakens Within: Personal Memoirs and Perspectives of Miracles, Wonders, and the Supernatural, Nancy L. Briggs details the visions she received, the divine and supernatural beings she encountered, the battles she fought against hostile beings, and the struggles she went through since that tragic day in American history. The book grew out of her need to not only make sense of everything she saw and experienced but also to inspire other people who are going through the same thing.



When the SLEEPING GIANT Awakens Within… is one of the many titles that is expected to hit the stands at the upcoming 2017 London Book Fair New Title Showcase.



When the SLEEPING GIANT Awakens Within: Personal Memoirs and Perspectives of Miracles, Wonders, and the Supernatural

Written by: Nancy L. Briggs

Published by: Balboa Press

Publishing date: May 6, 2013

Paperback price: $12.99



About the Author:

Nancy L. Briggs has lived in the Helena, Montana area for forty years, working and raising a family. She experienced a dramatic spiritual awakening and connection with the greater universe after the events of 9/11 that continues to this day. She has had encounters with angelics, galactics, higher universal forces, UFOs, unidentified ground objects, light anomalies, supernatural forces, and planetary authority forces that seek to hide these truths of what exists around us. During her extreme experiences, she has learned the power of love and light will intervene on her behalf at the point of destruction, dismemberment, or demise. She is also a gifted healing touch energy worker intent on bringing alternate and pain-free healing modalities to the awareness of the world. Many attempts to suppress her gifts have been made, but divine intervention would not allow her death or destruction. She works today as a floral designer, author, photographer, and energy healer and holds high hopes for an end to all oppression and suppression of divine gifts worldwide.