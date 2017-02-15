Bonus Spins, Super Games and Mega Free Spins Add Up to Massive Payouts in New ‘Megaquarium’ Game at Slotastic

An exotic Clown Fish doubles wins, and bonus rounds give progressively bigger prizes – up to 100X payouts – in Megaquarium, the new tropical reef-themed slot game from Realtime Gaming. Slotastic, which has hundreds of real money online slots from RTG, is offering 50 free spins on the new game and keeping the fish fun flowing by doubling deposits.



Fancy fish frolic and free spins lead to more free spins in this deluxe new slot from RTG. Hitting Free Games symbols during regular play starts the first round of free games. Wins are doubled on these first free spins and on the last one they can be up to 100X. Bonus Symbols trigger Bonus Games with nothing but Wilds on one reel. Then, Super Game symbols during Bonus Games initiate three more free spins with 5X payout. Finally, Mega Bonus symbols during super Games start another round of free spins with even more Wilds.



Until the end of the month, Slotastic players can get 50 free spins on the new game and get deposits up to $333 doubled.



50 Free Spins on Megaquarium

Coupon Code: AQUARIUM50

All players that have made a deposit in February are eligible.



100% Bonus up to $333 + 44 Free Spins on Megaquarium

Coupon Code: MEGAQUARIUM



Megaquarium bonuses are valid until February 28, 2017 only.

“If you’ve made at least one deposit so far in February we’ll give you 50 free spins,” said Slotastic’s casino manager. “Make another deposit before the end of the month and we’ll double it (up to $333) and throw in another 44 free spins!”



Slotastic specializes in real money online slots games, offering hundreds of slots from Realtime Gaming as well as casino games like blackjack and roulette.

Watch a video of this online casino news story on YouTube



