An Author Introduces Readers to His Ten Near-Death Experiences and How God Saved Him

An author would like to share his nerve-wrecking experience during the Vietnam War in 1970 and how God keeps him save amidst everything. His story is a living proof that God hears us through our prayers and promises.

In his latest book, Author David Ray expresses his gratitude to God for keeping him alive and keeping his name off the Wall at the Vietnam War Memorial. It is true that life threatening near-death experiences are common subjects for books or televisions; usually, these focus on a single experience in one person’s life. However, David Ray’s latest book will change this perception.

A Marine’s Promise To God is a book that follows the author on his tour of Vietnam in 1970, through more than ten near-death experiences during which he never even received a wound. He was the squad point man, which is notorious for being the most dangerous combat role. The marines around him were wounded and killed, but Ray survived by the power of prayer and the promise he made to God, which he has done his best to keep.

If you interested to know what is the promise that David Ray made with God, read his book and participate in the upcoming LBF 2017. A Marine’s Promise To God will be showcased at The London Book Fair this coming March 14-16, 2017 at the Olympia, London.



A Marine’s Promise To God

Written by David L. Ray

Published by WestBowPRess

Published date April 4, 2016

Paperback price: $11.95



About the Author

After playing two seasons of college football, David L. Ray joined the United States Marine Corps in May of 1969. He survived his tour in Vietnam, inspiring his writing, and then returned to Northwest Missouri State and graduated. He and his wife have two children and live in Fort Dodge, Iowa. This is his first book.