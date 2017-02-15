A Wonderful Children’s Book Takes Readers on a Flight of Courage and Inspiration
A handicap bird will show the readers how to overcome ones’ issues in life.
A reminder that the path of who we really are will always be different from others. We are made unique in our own ways and we should celebrate what makes us different.
Readers will take flight in this extraordinary tale from author Edward Martin Polansky called, “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights”. In this unique children’s book, the author introduces his titular protagonist—revealed to have a debilitating fear of heights despite being born into the world as a bird with the capacity for flight. Paired with charmingly beautiful color illustrations done by artist Jean Rosow, the compelling narrative of the book follows Oscar the Osprey as he undergoes a personal journey to overcome his fears despite his handicap.
Edward’s tale carries a positively uplifting message, and through his delightful avian protagonist, he teaches children of all ages to be brave and determined in the face of adversity. Parents will surely approve of the universally relatable themes presented in the book, and it makes for a worthy selection for read-aloud bedtime storytelling sessions with their kids. Filled with plenty of surprises and life-affirming lessons, “Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights” is truly a must-read book for everyone who has felt like an underdog in life.
Oscar the Osprey: The Bird Who Was Afraid of Heights
Written by Edward Martin Polansky
Published by AuthorHouse
Published date June 2, 2015
Paperback price $12.95
About the Author
Author Edward Martin Polansky is a Certified Public Accountant in San Antonio and has been in public practice for over forty years with Ernst & Young, with his own firm, and with a regional accounting firm, Weaver and Tidwell LLP. He currently is Of Counsel with Weaver and consults with individuals and businesses on tax and financial planning matters. Oscar the Osprey is his initial effort as an author of a children’s book, although he has had an avid interest in children’s literature ever since he worked in the children’s department of the Corpus Christi Texas Public Library while in high school and college.
