Versatile Accelerometer from STMicroelectronics Delivers Class-Leading Resolution and Low Power in Tiny Footprint


Geneva, February 15, 2017 - Taking context sensing in Internet-of-Things (IoT) and wearable devices to the next level, STMicroelectronics’ LIS2DW12 3-axis accelerometer delivers superior accuracy, flexibility, and energy savings by supporting multiple low-power and low-noise settings in a 2mm x 2mm x 0.7mm package.
 
A new member of ST’s low-power, high-performance MEMS product family (alongside devices like LSM6DSM, LSM6DSL, and LSM303AH), the LIS2DW12 has 16-bit output and can be set to prioritize low power consumption or low-noise performance, with five settings in either mode. A specific feature coupled with four settings in each mode save waking the system to check for data, and allow efficient single-byte transfers thereby further minimizing system power consumption and helping extend battery life. Noise density down to 90µg/√Hz is at least 25% lower than similar devices in the marketplace, which improves the measurement accuracy in next-gen applications from healthcare, fitness, and gaming to industrial sensing and environmental monitoring.
 
Drawing as little as 50nA in standby, or 380nA in low-power mode at 1.6Hz Output Data Rate, the LIS2DW12 adds negligible load on the battery. The supply-voltage range of 1.62-3.6V allows extended operation from small coin or button cells. Features that support system-level power savings include a 32-level FIFO, a built-in temperature sensor, and a programmable interrupt for freefall, wake up, activity/inactivity, 6D/4D orientation detection, and tap/double-tap detection.
 
The LIS2DW12 offers high resolution and flexibility to optimize noise performance and power consumption in a small 2mm x 2mm x 0.7mm package.
 
Engineering samples of the LIS2DW12 are available now, and volume production will begin in Q1 2017. Budgetary pricing is from $0.75 for orders of 1000 pieces.
 
