Litigation Funding Conference to be held April 28, 2017 in New York City

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the Litigation Funding Conference ( http://litigationfundingconference.com ) on April 28, 2017 in New York City.

Litigation funding, also known as litigation finance, has origins dating back centuries. Only in recent years has its use increased substantially, due mostly in part to big data of cases used in algorithms to determine the probability of successful litigation, awards and final settlement amounts.



The one day summit is designed as an intense networking event for attorneys and corporate counsel seeking finances for high value claims. Financial professionals and investors representing significant resources to capital will be present to fund suits they are expressly interested in.



The event is designed for maximum efficiency in introducing attorneys with those that provide funding. Time, the most valuable commodity at the event, is spent as quickly as possible to identify the best opportunities and begin the deal making process.



As an example, cases at the event are standardized to a single form page, similar to an MLS form in Real Estate. At a cursory glance, a third party funding company can determine if they wish to pursue it further with the attorney.



The event is attended by:



Third Party Litigation Funding Firms

Venture Capital

Hedge Funds

Corporate Counsel

Attorneys from significantly sized law firms



