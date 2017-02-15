New Therapeutic Method is Coming to Tulsa

In mid-February Dr. Marshall, lead physician of Marshall Chiropractic, will be adding a professional massage therapist to his staff for the benefit of his patients returning and new. Massage therapy offers many different helpful practices that enhance the corrective work that Dr. Marshal does. By combining muscle relaxing treatment with superior chiropractic, patients are able to get the holistic healing they need faster from auto accidents, work injuries and everyday life. It will also help to loosen up areas of the muscle system that continuously pull the skeletal structure out place.



For a number of years, Dr. Marshall has been providing excellent chiropractic services to those in the metro area. Throughout those years he has constantly looked for ways to enhance the experience to those he serves. With a growing number of regular patients, Dr. Marshall saw a direct need to add another professional to his team.



There are not as many options for treatments like this around the metro area as many think. Although it may be easy to find a generic message apart from chiropractic services around town there are few that will pay as close attention to the detail and comfort like Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center.



The new massage sessions will come in two different time lengths at an affordable price. This allows the patient to help tailor their chiropractic experience with the busyness of life. For forty minutes at $40 and a whole hour for just $60 dollars, this is expected to be a huge hit at Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center.



One of the patients of Dr. Marshal had to say this about his experience;



“Visiting Dr. Marshall became a must for me after the first few visits. He was always on time, if not ahead of schedule, which helped tremendously with my busy schedule. Hearing that they will be adding the option of getting a massage only means I’ll need to block out more time in the schedule for my monthly visit.” - Cody David (Tulsa, OK)



This new service will enable the patients of Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center to get the treatment they need and want on a whole new level.



Accompanying your regular chiropractic services with a routine massage will balance out much more than your spine and neck. These are two of the most therapeutic treatments and can alleviate stress on joints, tension in muscles and pressure on the mind. Getting all of this in one clean, friendly and hospitable environment will only make it all the more relaxing.



Dr. Marshall is proud to announce the addition massage therapy to Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center coming in early 2017. Get in touch with them to see how you can try out this new service and much more.



# # #

