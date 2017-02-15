David Newman MD offers New “Crooked Nose” Cosmetic Surgery

Dr David Newman now offers a new technique to correct a “crooked nose” that is highly effective. This new technique allows the surgeon to better diagnose, at surgery, what internal part of the nose is crooked and allows for more and better treatment options.

The phrase “crooked nose” is an actual medical diagnosis! This problem is more common in men, perhaps because it is usually the result of trauma as in sports injuries but can simply develop by itself over time. Patients seek consultation for the twisted nose because they feel stigmatized and though most men don’t wish surgery, they often seek consultation with a plastic surgeon and report that “people ask what happened to my nose” and patients usually complain of breathing problems.

The scope of both the cosmetic appearance and breathing issues range from mild which disrupts facial harmony to severe distortion of the nose with flattening, severe visible curving and collapse of the nose with complete obstruction of nasal breathing. So it’s obvious from the potentially severe nature of this problem that it can disrupt breathing and sleep patterns, speech and communication and have a detrimental effect on a patient’s psychological sense of health and confidence.

The nose projects from the face and so is obvious to all we first greet and with whom we interact. The structures that can be seen externally and affect appearance are the upper nasal bones and the cartilage of the lower nose that is softer and more easily the brunt of nasal trauma. The septum is also easily injured and though it cannot be seen directly, can have a great effect on appearance as it is the key support of the nose and if injured can have a likewise significant effect on breathing.

Unlike the nasal bones and moveable nasal tip cartilages which are better known to the lay public, the nasal septum is a deeper structure, is not easily seen and can have a profound effect on appearance as it’s injury can affect symmetry and lead to twisting of the nose. The nasal septum is a flat plate that divides the nasal passages. It can be felt by putting the thumb and index fingers into the edge of the nostrils and gently moving the nostrils from side to side. One can then feel a flat plate in the center of the nose that is resisting that movement - and that is the nasal septum. This plate goes straight back under the nose and, with any trauma can be easily damaged, leading to a bending or “deviated septum.” As mentioned above and amazingly enough, there are many patients who can develop deviation of the septum in the absence of trauma as they move through adulthood.

And because the septum divides the nasal airway passages, it can bend into either or both passages and lead to blockage in breathing. This obstruction can also make sleeping difficult, can affect speech and can even lead to nasal drainage and pain.

Surgery can be directed simultaneously to both the cosmetic and breathing issues in the twisted nose. Regarding the cosmetic aspects, the external nasal bones and cartilage are realigned and septal surgery avoided if the septum is not causing breathing difficulty and is not contributing to the twisting. But should the septum block the airway or produce significant twisting, its repair usually improves breathing and helps create symmetry and improves facial harmony.

The new technique involves lifting the skin of the nose which allows the surgeon to see the deviated septum from the top and not through the nostril as has been previously done. In this fashion, the septum is seen in its entirety, and a more accurate diagnosis made as to exact location of the deviation or deflection. And because the entire septum is exposed, treatment is more specific and complete.

There are a lot of new techniques aimed at treating the twisted septum that can benefit patients and improve their lives. Consult with a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon to discuss your options. You will be glad you have taken the first step in understanding and potentially treating the problem of the twisted nose.

