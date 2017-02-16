The Elizabeth Hospice for Grief Support Services Receives $15,000 Grant from the New York Life Foundation

The Elizabeth Hospice is the proud recipient of a $15,000 Grief Reach grant from the New York Life Foundation to benefit their school-based grief free of charge support programs in San Diego and south Riverside Counties. The Elizabeth Hospice professional counselors conduct eight-week bereavement support groups on designated K-12 school campuses in 11 school districts for students who do not have access to professional grief counseling.

“We are grateful for the New York Life Foundation’s investment in this program, which will help us broaden our services to support and counsel underserved youth grieving the loss of a loved one,” said Jan Jones, president and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice.

“Grief Reach applications have grown exponentially since the program began five years ago, which illustrates that awareness and demand for bereavement services is increasing every year,” said Maria Collins, vice president, New York Life Foundation. “We have responded to the demand by broadening the application parameters and increasing the financial support so that even more grief service providers can reach diverse and disadvantaged youth across the country.”



The New York Life Foundation created the Grief Reach program to help providers overcome barriers to bringing grief support services to youth not served by existing bereavement programs. One hundred and ninety-five Grief Reach grants totaling nearly $6 million have been awarded since the program’s inception in 2011.

About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org



About the New York Life Foundation

Inspired by New York Life’s tradition of service and humanity, the New York Life Foundation has, since its founding in 1979, provided $240 million in charitable contributions to national and local nonprofit organizations. The Foundation supports programs that benefit young people, particularly in the areas of educational enhancement and childhood bereavement. The Foundation also encourages and facilitates the community involvement of employees, agents, and retirees of New York Life through its Volunteers for Good program. To learn more, please visit www.newyorklifefoundation.org.





