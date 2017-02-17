EMLab P&K Fort Lauderdale Marks 11 Years As Accredited Asbestos Testing Lab

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, announces another milestone as its Fort Lauderdale lab has been accredited for asbestos analysis for more than a decade. EMLab P&K’s Florida lab has been accredited by NIST NVLAP (Lab Code 200738-0) for 11 years for asbestos fiber analysis to identify asbestos fibers in bulk insulation samples and in bulk building materials. The Florida lab is one of EMLab P&K’s eleven (11) NVLAP-accredited asbestos testing labs. The Fort Lauderdale lab is also accredited by AIHA-LAP, LLC (EMLAP and IHLAP #173067) for mold, bacteria and asbestos testing.



“We are honored to support Florida’s asbestos testing needs with stability and longevity,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our clients throughout Florida depend on EMLab P&K for accurate data they can trust. Our LIMS system, LabServe®, has a built-in QA/QC system that is unbiased and automated in real time for your convenience and assurance of data quality.”



EMLab P&K’s Fort Lauderdale lab is an established and fully accredited laboratory. The lab has grown and expanded its space to increase the number of staff and amount of analytical capacity to further support Florida’s testing needs. The Fort Lauderdale staff averages nearly a decade of experience working at EMLab P&K, which provides consistent and reliable service. The Florida lab provides a full range of analyses including mold, Legionella, bacteria, asbestos, USP 797, and more. The lab is located at: 6301 NW 5th Way, Suite 1410, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309.



Environmental professionals continue to choose EMLab P&K for accurate data they can trust and for exclusive, innovative tools including MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports, MoldSCORE™ reports, MoldSTAT™ reports, BioCassette™ (EMLab P&K’s patented air sampling cassette that saves time and prevents cross-contamination), and mobile apps for iOS and Android devices. EMLab P&K continues to lead the industry with reports, tools and resources that make work easier for IAQ and environmental professionals.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.