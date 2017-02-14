WinADay Casino Introduces Romantic New ‘Amore’ Slot Game for Valentines; Introductory Freebies & Bonuses Now Available
Love is in the air at WinADay Casino this Valentine’s Day as they unveil Amore, a romantic new real money online slot game. A lavish 5X4 slot with a two-stage bonus round, Amore is a tribute to Romeo and Juliet, one of the greatest love stories of all time. The unique casino is offering an up to $21 freebie and up to 200% deposit bonuses to players that want to take a spin down lovers’ lane.
“This one’s been a real labor of love for our games design team,” said WinADay manager Michael Hilary. “Its sumptuous images of the world’s most famous star-crossed lovers are absolutely mesmerizing – and the bonus game, with its free spins and win multipliers, is going to make for some epic payouts!”
Amore’s scatter symbol – the famous Shakespearean lovers themselves -- pays out instant cash prizes of up to 10X the bet. Three or more Scatters trigger the game’s two-stage bonus game.
Amore is available in WinADay’s instant play online casino for desktop and laptop computers and in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.
AMORE INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES
(Available until February 20, 2017 only)
$10 or $21 Freebie
Bonus code: FREEBIE
10X wagering requirement; valid for all slots and keno.
All players that have made at least one prior deposit are eligible for the $10 free chip; VIP players can claim a $21 freebie.
200% Match Bonus – up to $500
Bonus code: AMORE
20X wagering requirement; $35 min. deposit. Valid for the new Amore slot only.
100% Valentines Mobile Match Bonus – up to $250
Bonus code: VALENTINES
15X wagering requirement; $35 min. deposit. Valid for any slot game in the mobile casino.
70% Valentines Mobile Match Bonus – up to $175
Bonus code: VALENTINES70
12X wagering requirement; $25 min. deposit. May be used twice a day. Valid for valid for all slots and keno.
