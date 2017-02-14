WinADay Casino Introduces Romantic New ‘Amore’ Slot Game for Valentines; Introductory Freebies & Bonuses Now Available

“This one’s been a real labor of love for our games design team,” said WinADay manager Michael Hilary. “Its sumptuous images of the world’s most famous star-crossed lovers are absolutely mesmerizing – and the bonus game, with its free spins and win multipliers, is going to make for some epic payouts!”

Love is in the air at WinADay Casino this Valentine’s Day as they unveil Amore, a romantic new real money online slot game. A lavish 5X4 slot with a two-stage bonus round, Amore is a tribute to Romeo and Juliet, one of the greatest love stories of all time. The unique casino is offering an up to $21 freebie and up to 200% deposit bonuses to players that want to take a spin down lovers’ lane.

Amore’s scatter symbol – the famous Shakespearean lovers themselves -- pays out instant cash prizes of up to 10X the bet. Three or more Scatters trigger the game’s two-stage bonus game.

Amore is available in WinADay’s instant play online casino for desktop and laptop computers and in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



