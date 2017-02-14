Legionella Discovered at a Hospital in Pennsylvania

In January, a hospital in the state of Pennsylvania discovered that Legionella was present in multiple water sources after routine testing. While no cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported following the latest findings, the same hospital had a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak a few years ago that infected approximately 22 patients and claimed the lives of five people.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that is caused by Legionella bacteria and is fatal in 10% of cases. Legionnaires’ disease is not communicable but when Legionella is found in water sources it can be contracted when it is aerosolized and then inhaled by susceptible individuals. Symptoms often include fever, chills, coughing and shortness of breath.

“Testing for Legionella in hospitals is crucial,” said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Legionnaires’ disease is the most common among immunosuppressed people. Therefore, a hospital with traces of Legionella bacteria can pose serious health issues to its immunosuppressed patients. EMSL has 16 CDC ELITE certified Legionella testing laboratories to help with potential outbreaks.”

