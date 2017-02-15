YverLin Slouchy Beanie Hat Unisex, Baggy Oversized Knit Skull Cap, Acrylic - Now Available on Amazon
YverLin Slouchy Beanie Hat provides a cool modern hip hop stylish look and feel. It is simple, chic and a great addition and accessory to any wardrobe. The slouchy head wear comes in 3 different colors, Carmine Red with Black, Coffee with Tan, Federal Blue with Tan; pick and pair with outfits accordingly to match different moods and seasons to express individuality and style. It is now available on Amazon today.
YverLin is proud to present Slouchy Beanie Hat Unisex. The product is available for sale on Amazon US store today.
There are 3 different designs of YverLin Slouchy Beanie Hat. Each beanie hat weighs in at 73.6g and measures 9.9 x 8.7 x 0.1 inches.
Slouchy Beanie Hat (Unisex) has the following features:
- 100% acrylic
- Suitable for both men and women
- fabric is soft, stretchable and comfortable fit
- large and baggy enough to wear over ears
- suitable for outdoor activities
- good for cool seasons
- machine/hand wash, do not bleach, tumble dry
- iron under low heat settings when needed
The slouchy head wear comes in 3 different colors, Carmine Red with Black, Coffee with Tan, Federal Blue with Tan; pick and pair with outfits accordingly to match different moods and seasons to express individuality and style.
The beanie hat is free-sized and fits most head sizes comfortably (most suitable for head circumference measurement 24 - 30 inch). This baggy oversized knit skull cap design allows the ears to be covered easily and protected from the wind.
With a soft, stretchable and breathable fabric, it helps to keep the head dry, warm and cozy during cool seasons.
Slouchy Beanie Hat is now available on Amazon US store and comes with Amazon’s A-Z 30-Day money back guarantee.
( Press Release Image: http://photos.webwire.com/prmedia/39339/207700/207700-1.jpg )
- Contact Information
- Farrell Seah
- CEO
- Farrell Seah
- (65) 97393465
- Contact via E-mail
