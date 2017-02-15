YverLin Slouchy Beanie Hat Unisex, Baggy Oversized Knit Skull Cap, Acrylic - Now Available on Amazon

YverLin is proud to present Slouchy Beanie Hat Unisex. The product is available for sale on Amazon US store today.

There are 3 different designs of YverLin Slouchy Beanie Hat. Each beanie hat weighs in at 73.6g and measures 9.9 x 8.7 x 0.1 inches.

Slouchy Beanie Hat (Unisex) has the following features:

100% acrylic

Suitable for both men and women

fabric is soft, stretchable and comfortable fit

large and baggy enough to wear over ears

suitable for outdoor activities

good for cool seasons

machine/hand wash, do not bleach, tumble dry

iron under low heat settings when needed

The slouchy head wear comes in 3 different colors, Carmine Red with Black, Coffee with Tan, Federal Blue with Tan; pick and pair with outfits accordingly to match different moods and seasons to express individuality and style.

The beanie hat is free-sized and fits most head sizes comfortably (most suitable for head circumference measurement 24 - 30 inch). This baggy oversized knit skull cap design allows the ears to be covered easily and protected from the wind.

With a soft, stretchable and breathable fabric, it helps to keep the head dry, warm and cozy during cool seasons.

YverLin Slouchy Beanie Hat provides a cool modern hip hop stylish look and feel. It is simple, chic and a great addition and accessory to any wardrobe.

Slouchy Beanie Hat is now available on Amazon US store and comes with Amazon’s A-Z 30-Day money back guarantee.