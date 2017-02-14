Artificial Intelligence Predicts 2017 Oscar® Best Picture Winner

Disrupted Logic Interactive, developer of proprietary big data and artificial intelligence technologies for mobile entertainment, today announced that they have leveraged the predictive analysis capabilities of their ctalyst® network to predict the winner of this year’s upcoming Academy Awards Best Picture. ctalyst®, designed to facilitate advances in digital advertising, was tasked to divine who will take home the Oscar® statuette for Best Picture on February 26.



“This has been a fun way for our developers to show just how powerful the artificial intelligence capabilities are behind our technology platform,” said Tom Raycove, CEO and Founder of Disrupted Logic. “ctalyst’s AI not only uses traditional logical processing algorithms, but also our own proprietary probability and relationship algorithms. And the winner is…”



The Disrupted Logic team fed tens of thousands of data points from seventeen years of Academy Award’s data into their ctalyst® engine. The software then used its analytical algorithms to predict the Best Picture winner. ctalyst® predicts that 66% of the 6,000 plus Academy voting members will choose La La Land to win the Oscar® for Best Picture of 2017. Disrupted Logic engineers estimate the accuracy of ctalyst® to be over 100%.



Artificial Intelligence is the backbone behind the ctalyst® network. ctalyst® is the world’s first digital ad network designed to serve interactive and engaging ads to mobile devices in movies, television shows, apps, and video games. Ads are immediately in-game rewarding and simultaneously offer real-world prizes at stores and online shopping sites around the world.



The catalyst software features proprietary artificial intelligence based on both probability processing and analysis as well as traditional “if/then” logical processing. Disrupted Logic prefers probability and relationship algorithms because they are more akin to human learning and look at a variety of factors beyond the simple if-then-else process. ctalyst’s AI is a machine learning system with a neural network at its core, much like the human brain.



Disrupted Logic Interactive specializes in entertainment and interactive technology development for globally connected mobile and smart devices. For more information and high resolution images, visit http://ctalyst.com/2017-oscar-prediction-academy-awards-best-picture/#winner

