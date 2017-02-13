Identifying Dirty Air Ducts to Protect Building Occupants in Puerto Rico

It’s not just dirt, dust and filth that can cause issues in a building’s air duct system. If air ducts become wet or are exposed to high humidity levels, they may support the growth of microbial contaminants such as mold.

Air ducts in properties play a pivotal role in keeping people comfortable in buildings across Puerto Rico. This critical component of a building’s HVAC system allows for ventilation and a path for warm or cool air to provide a pleasant indoor environment.



However, if the ducts become dirty and contaminated they may not operate efficiently and could create indoor air quality (IAQ) concerns. This could increase energy costs and lead to respiratory issues.



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides a number of tips to help prevent air duct contamination, including the following:

Change filters regularly.

Use the highest efficiency air filter recommended by the manufacturer of the heating and cooling system.

Be sure there are no missing filters and that air cannot bypass filters through gaps around the filter holder.

When having the heating and cooling system maintained or checked for other reasons, be sure to ask the service provider to clean cooling coils and drain pans.

During construction or renovation work that produces dust indoors, seal off supply and return registers and do not operate the heating and cooling system until after cleaning up the dust.



