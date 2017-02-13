Best SUV Deals™ Launches in Five Florida Gulf Coast Cities

"Best SUV Deals™ launched today in five Florida Gulf Coast cities offering consumers a one stop social media venue to get the best current deals, information, reviews, and more on all makes and models of all SUVS and crossovers offered by local and area new and used car dealers"

Best SUV Deals Fort Myers™, Best SUV Deals Naples™, Best SUV Deals Sarasota™, Best SUV Deals St. Petersburg™, and Best SUV Deals Tampa™ all showcase local daily SUV deals, new SUV inventory, used SUV inventory, SUV videos, sales events, service specials, customer reviews, and more from local dealerships on Facebook® making everything available on all mobile devices for the consumers’ review at their convenience.

Car Dealer Marketing™ was founded by Sarasota resident, Ray Whitmer, a pioneer in internet development, SEM, SEO, SMM, social media development, and other IT specialities.



The Florida launch of Best SUV Deals™ in these five Florida Gulf Coast cities is the first phase of a nationwide launch planning to offer local Best SUV Deals™ in at least thirty major cities by summer 2017, according to a company spokesperson from Car Dealer Marketing™ the parent company of SUV Deals™ and a dozen other social media based automotive brands and services.

