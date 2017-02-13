Air BP is proud to be an official sponsor of 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championship

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is delighted to announce it is an official sponsor of the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championship, serving as both the fuel supplier and carbon reduction partner for the 2017 season.

The announcement comes as the first race of the season reached an exciting conclusion on Corniche Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE, this weekend, marking the World Championship’s 75th race. The Edge and MXS race planes, which were fuelled at Al Bateen Executive Airport (where Air BP holds a technical services agreement with ADNOC), performed an amazing display of high-speed, low-altitude racing to the delight of the crowd.

As part of the sponsorship deal, Air BP will work with Red Bull Air Race to offset the carbon emissions associated with aviation fuel during the 2017 race season. This is achieved via an offsetting programme managed by BP Target Neutral, which supports targeted environmental projects around the world that have reduced emissions by an equivalent amount. This gives Red Bull Air Race a carbon neutral fuel footprint for the 2017 season. Environmental issues remain a growing and important feature on Air BP’s agenda and through its environmental solutions offer, the company provides a number of services to help customers work towards a lower carbon future.

Air BP and Red Bull Air Race share a passion for aviation and both brands share knowledge and expertise in technical delivery, safety and quality making them ideally suited to the tenth season.

Commenting on the announcement, Jon Platt, CEO of Air BP, said: “Through our new relationship with the Red Bull Air Race World Championship, Air BP is proud to be involved with one of most exciting sports in existence, one that is in perfect alignment with our core values of safety, excellence and teamwork, and our ambition to be a leader in driving down carbon emissions across the aviation industry.”

“We congratulate Martin Sonka of the Czech Republic who beat the clock to win the first race of the season and his first race win since he joined the World Championship in 2010. We look forward to helping all of the pilots achieve extraordinary things during their remaining races this year.”

“The Red Bull Air Race World Championship is proud to work with an industry leader like Air BP,” added Erich Wolf, Red Bull Air Race’s general manager. “At every stop of the World Championship, our pilots push themselves and their aircraft to the limit, so it’s imperative we use the highest quality fuel products and services available. With Air BP, we can do this while knowing we’re working to protect the environment.”

Notes to editors

As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.

Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,000 flights every day - that is over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company fuels at more than 800 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from private pilots to some of the world’s largest airlines.

Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.

Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.

Air BP provides a number of services and solutions to support customers in meeting their environmental goals. This includes emissions trading, carbon management and offsetting via BP Target Neutral, sourcing sustainable fuels such as BioJet at select locations and investing in producers such as Fulcrum, unleaded Avgas and a suite of technical services. Air BP is also certified carbon neutral for its own global into-plane fuelling services.

Air BP is collaborating with aviation services company RocketRoute in a collection of trip planning applications to simplify aviation operations. The first, launched in October 2016, is the RocketRoute Fuel App, which enables customers to purchase fuel online, directly from Air BP’s global network of locations, easily and conveniently.

Air BP’s services for the general aviation and business aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.

For a full list of locations served by Air BP, go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind.

Air BP is an official sponsor of the 2017 Red Bull Air Race World Championship, serving as both the fuel supplier and carbon reduction partner for the 2017 season. For details of the 2017 Red Bull Air Race schedule, go to www.redbullairrace.com.

About Red Bull Air Race

Created in 2003, the Red Bull Air Race World Championship celebrated its landmark 75th race at the 2017 season opener in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull Air Race World Championship features the world’s best race pilots in a pure motorsport competition that combines speed, precision and skill. Using the fastest, most agile, lightweight racing planes, pilots hit speeds of 370kmh while enduring forces of up to 10G as they navigate a low-level slalom track marked by 25-metre-high, air-filled pylons. In 2014, the Challenger Cup was conceived to help the next generation of pilots develop the skills needed for potential advancement to the Master Class that vies for the World Championship.