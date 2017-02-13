Los Angeles County Residents Concerned Over Hexavalent Chromium Exposure Hazards

In 2013, the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) responded to community complaints of a metallic odor thought to be coming from a metal forging and grinding operation in a town in Los Angeles County. Air monitoring for toxic air contaminants has been ongoing in this area ever since.

Last December, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health sent directives to two companies in the affected area after monitoring and air tests conducted by the SCAQMD indicated that hexavalent chromium (Cr(VI)) emissions near the businesses registered at hundreds of times greater than typical background levels. The directives stated that both businesses are operating in violation of the California Health and Safety Code along with causing a public nuisance that endangers the health of the surrounding community.

Hexavalent chromium is a toxic form of the element chromium. Hexavalent chromium compounds are manmade and widely used in many different industries. Uses include chromate pigments in dyes, paints, inks and plastics; chromates added as anticorrosive agents to paints, primers and other surface coatings; and chromic acid electroplated onto metal parts to provide a decorative or protective coating. It can also be formed when performing “hot work” such as welding on stainless steel or melting chromium metal.

“The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health states that breathing high levels of hexavalent chromium for a long period of time can increase a person’s risk of developing lung and nasal cancers,” said Michael Chapman, Laboratory Manager of LA Testing’s Huntington Beach facility. “The agency also reports that exposure can cause nose, throat and lung irritation, shortness of breath or trouble breathing and nasal sores.”

California residents, businesses and health agencies concerned about hexavalent chromium exposure risks can turn to LA Testing for comprehensive analytical services and all of the sampling supplies needed to submit samples. LA Testing has also sponsored an educational video about hexavalent chromium that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CN7sLZk-3S0.

To learn more about hexavalent chromium testing or other air quality, environmental, occupational, health and safety issues, please visit www.LATesting.com, email info@LATesting.com or call (800) 755-1794.

About LA Testing

LA Testing is California’s leading laboratory for air quality testing of asbestos, mold, lead, VOCs, formaldehyde, soot, char, ash and smoke damage, particulates and other chemicals. In addition, LA Testing offers a full range of air sampling and investigative equipment to professionals and the general public. LA Testing maintains an extensive list of accreditations including: AIHA LAP LLC., AIHA ELLAP, AIHA EMLAP and AIHA IHLAP, NVLAP, CDC ELITE, State of California, State of Hawaii Department of Health and other states. LA Testing, along with the EMSL Analytical, Inc. network, has multiple laboratories throughout California including Huntington Beach, San Diego, San Leandro and South Pasadena.

