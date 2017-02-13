Cubic to Address Virtual and Augmented Reality in Naval Aviation Training at WEST 2017

Cubic Global Defense (CGD), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB), today announced that Andre Balta, chief technical manager of CGD’s Orlando operations, will be the sole defense industry representative on a government panel discussing virtual and augmented reality for naval aviation training at WEST 2017 in San Diego from February 21–23. In addition, Cubic’s business divisions, CGD and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), will showcase the latest in air combat and maritime virtual training systems as well as end-to-end Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions. Co-sponsored by the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA) International and the U.S. Naval Institute, WEST is the premier naval conference on the West Coast, bringing military and industry leaders together to network and demonstrate cutting-edge technologies for the Sea Service community.

“Cubic’s vast array of innovations puts us at the forefront of military training, mission support and end-to-end C4ISR solutions,” said retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. “We remain committed to providing our customers with the most effective, efficient and proven technologies to advance their aviation and maritime training and support their C4ISR capabilities for the most critical expeditions.”

At the event, Balta will participate in the following panel:

WEST Theater: Virtual/Augmented Reality in Naval Aviation Training: A Window into the Future.

Wednesday, February 22, 1:40 – 2:40 p.m. (local time); Row 1900 on the Exhibit Hall Floor, San Diego Convention Center.

Cubic will also showcase the following advanced training and C4ISR solutions:

Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI): By instrumenting live aircraft, ACMI is utilized by aircrew to train for combat missions more effectively and with less risk. Cubic integrates ACMI airborne and ground subsystems into a common operational picture that provides situational awareness for aircrew at training sites throughout the world.

IVSE is a gamification training technology that supports the U.S. Navy’s Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program by putting trainees in a cutting edge, 3-D virtual environment, teaching tasks in settings virtually identical to real-life, shipboard scenarios. Comprehensive C4ISR: CMS offers interoperable, end-to-end C4ISR technologies that provide information capture, assessment, exploitation and dissemination in a secure network-centric environment. CMS improves intelligence at the edge with access to real-time full motion video via cloud-based software that pairs video with geospatial and user-added context. Mission critical information is transported using ultra-portable, inflatable satellite communications (SATCOM) antenna solutions. Consistent connectivity is ensured across assets and teams with modular, man-portable communications products, high-speed data links and signal intelligence products. CMS solutions can be deployed as a set or a single specialized component to complete or expand existing capabilities.

Attendees can visit Cubic in booth #1831 on the show floor at the San Diego Convention Center.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense training and secure communications markets. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.