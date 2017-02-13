Orange LOVE, a smart and flexible way to combine mobile, internet and TV services at the best price

Today Orange reveals its LOVE concept to support its convergent positioning. LOVE allows Orange customers to access what is essential to them by offering them flexible combinations of mobile, internet and TV; at the best price.

This convergent umbrella with the message “all you need is LOVE” offers customers the flexibility and freedom to choose the number of SIM cards and the associated voice & data allowances they need, combined with the Orange high quality Internet + TV.

Michaël Trabbia, CEO of Orange Belgium, explains: “We are thrilled to bring LOVE to our customers. Orange LOVE marks a new and very emotional step in our development on the market as a nationwide convergent operator. LOVE is a mobile, Internet & TV tailor made bundle that answers all the connectivity needs of our customers on the go and at home with an abundance of data at the best price. LOVE helps the customer save money twice. First because he only pays for the number of SIM cards and the associated data allowance that he needs for himself and his family, second because LOVE comes at the best price in the market.”

The Orange postpaid plans allow customers to make a smart combination in function of their mobile needs and usage, together with Orange Internet + TV. It allows them to be always connected on the go thanks to Orange’s highly-efficient 4G-network and at home, with unlimited and ultra-fast internet (100MB/sec with an option to 200MB/sec) with the best of TV: up to 70 channels including thematic channels such as Eleven Sports and the usage of a mobile app.

As from today Orange starts its media campaign with the song ‘All you need is LOVE’.

LOVE combinations start as from 57€/month (Hummingbird subscription of 8€ combined with Orange Internet + TV at 49€). The LOVE combination of Eagle + Internet + TV of 78€/month is currently the best offer on the market for customers who like to be connected anytime they want and everywhere as it contains 10GB of mobile data.

More info on www.orange.be/fr/love and www.orange.be/nl/love