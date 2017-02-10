50th Year Anniversary Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido

On June 9-11, 2017 at the World Headquarters of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido in Wentzville, Missouri--Grandmaster Michael Rhoades will be hosting a once in a lifetime event to celebrate the lifetime achievements and 50 year anniversary of Grandmaster Kim Myung Yong’s Jin Jung Kwan style of Hapkido.

As the Founder of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido in 1967, Grandmaster Kim’s accomplishments are legendary in the martial arts industry. His senior student and Vice-President of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido, Grandmaster Michael Rhoades is proud to bring Hapkidoins together to show their appreciation and recognize Grandmaster Kim’s efforts and contributions to their art at this momentous occasion.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido is being held on June 9th, which is recognized by several states as Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido Day. The Proclamations by the Governors of these states are proudly displayed at each of the State Headquarters for Jin Jung Kwan Hapkido.

Hapkido practitioners from around the world will be in attendance.

