Moov Delivers 30-Minute Workouts Felt 30 Hours After With Heart Rate Monitoring Wearable: Moov HR Sweat™

Moov, the company that introduced artificial intelligence-powered voice coaching, is shipping the first wearable that guides users through a variety of calorie-torching, high-intensity workouts based on heart rate with Moov HR Sweat™, this month. Available at moov.cc for $99.95, Moov Coach will push you through the workout with real-time feedback and motivation, so anyone can get their butt kicked and whipped into shape.



See how Moov HR Sweat™ coaches through fat-blasting workouts here: https://youtu.be/iQcHaxj0xzM

Inspired by the result-driven high-intensity interval training (HIIT) techniques popularized by boutique gyms like Orange Theory and Barry’s Boot Camp, Moov HR Sweat™ is the latest device designed by ex-Apple and Microsoft engineers for real-time HIIT coaching based on your heart. Unlike previous Moov products, Moov HR Sweat™ is a headband complete with a tiny sensor designed to be worn on your head for EKG-level accuracy in heart rate monitoring. Moov’s coach pushes users through customized workouts within their target heart rate zones for maximum results. With Moov’s custom HIIT workouts, your body will increase calorie burn up to 15 percent for as long as 30 hours post workout.

“The benefits of HIIT workouts are touted throughout the scientific community: burn more fat and calories in less time by pushing through a series of quick bursts to keep your heart rate up,” said Meng Li, co-founder and CEO of Moov. “We wanted anyone to have access to these workouts with results. That’s why Moov HR Sweat™ is designed to train you through a series of high-intensity workouts within your target heart rate zone, so you get results and meet fitness goals without having to join or go to a gym.”

Contrary to popular belief, wrist-worn heart rate monitors are prone to false reads due to muscle constriction, sweat, and even light. Launched in October to critical acclaim, Moov HR’s PulseVision™ technology uses LED lights and optical sensors to measure blood density around the temples, which determines heart rate with EKG-level precision.

Moov HR Sweat™ is compatible with the Moov Personal Coach app (available on iOS and Android) and will help you stay competitive by sharing accomplishments on the Moov Leaderboard™. Your workout report can be shared freely across your social media channels after completing any of the six new heart-rate driven voice coaching experiences:

• HIIT Foundation: Builds your fitness level and introduces you to the butt-kicking workouts that will you give the most fat-melting burn possible

• HIIT Cardio Blast: Targets cardiovascular endurance, as well as anaerobic system build up

• HIIT Athletic Conditioning: Improves strength, endurance and athletic coordination

• HIIT Explosive Power: Challenges athletes who are serious about building athletic strength and improving peak performance

• HIIT Running (treadmill and outdoor running): Runs you through multiple levels of alternating intervals of high-intensity pushes and low-intensity recovery designed to develop your burst speed and power

To learn more and purchase your Moov HR Sweat™ for $99.95 please visit www.moov.cc.

About Moov:

Based in San Francisco, CA, Moov is dedicated to helping you improve the quality of your everyday workout. By combining artificial intelligence and competitive motivation into wearable devices, including Moov™, Moov NOW™, and Moov HR™, Moov is fitness training taken to the next level. Advanced motion sensors read your body’s form and heart rate, while Moov technology syncs with your smartphone to give you real-time feedback and coaching instructions that can help improve while you exercise.

Incorporating sports science research from Harvard and Stanford, Moov’s products are designed to help professionals and beginners alike. Now you can get the most from every workout, so you can train harder and faster without having to compromise results. For more information, please visit www.moov.cc.