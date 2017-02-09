Juicy Stakes Adds New Poker Tournaments to Weekly Schedule; 50% Reload Bonus Now Available

One of the busiest poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network, which welcomes players from all over the world, Juicy Stakes is adding several new tournaments to its weekly poker tournament schedule. Until February 22nd, They’re also giving players 50% extra on their deposits.



February Reload Bonus

50% up to $100

Bonus Code: ITSLOVE

Valid until February 22nd



A new $1500 GTD tournament has been added to the schedule every weeknight as the sun goes down and new Sunday evening tournaments guarantee a total of $1950.



The Sundowner $1500 GTD

Held every Monday to Saturday evening at 7:15 pm EST, this new tournament has a starting stack of 3K with re-entry available during the late registration period and 10 minute blinds. Tickets are $50 (plus $5 buy-in fee). Details: https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/the-sundowner-1500-gtd



The Sunday Six Max

A six handed tournament series will be held every Sunday at 3:30 pm EST. The series guarantees a total of $1950 -- three guarantees, three buy-in levels and a sweet tournament structure. Details: https://www.juicystakes.eu/promotions/93-the-sunday-six-max



Sunday Six Max $200 GTD (R&A)

Every Sunday, 3:30 pm EST

$1 buy-in + fee

2,500 starting stack,10,000 add-on stack

Late registration closes after 400/800 blind level

Add-on starts after 600/1200 blind level

Sunday Six Max $550 GTD (R&A)

Every Sunday, 4:30 pm EST

$5 buy-in + fee, $5/10 re-buy/add –on

2,500 starting stack, 10,000 add-on stack

Late registration closes after 400/800 blind level

Add-on starts after 600/1200 blind level

Sunday Six Max $1200 GTD (R&A)

Every Sunday, 5:30 pm EST

$10 buy-in + fee, $10/20 re-buy/.add-on

2,500 starting stack, 10,000 add-on stack

Late registration closes after 400/800 blind level

Add-on starts after 600/1200 blind level

Players can register for these new tournaments by clicking on the Tournaments tab in the poker software and buying in directly to the Sunday Six Max $200 GTD, $550 GTD or $1200 GTD.

