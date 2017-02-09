Colorado Homebuilder, Epic Homes, receives 2017 Silver Award Honors at National Sales and Marketing Awards

Epic Homes’ Summit model, featured in the successful Leyden Rock master-planned community in Arvada, Colorado and a recipient of a 2017 Silver Award for Best Architectural Design, Detached Home 3,501 to 4,000 square feet.

Littleton, CO - Homegrown Colorado homebuilder, Epic Homes, was recently honored with a prestigious Silver Award at the National Association of Home Builders’ The Nationals℠ new home sales and marketing awards gala, held this past January 10th at the International Builders’ Show in Orlando, Florida.

Presented by the NAHB’s National Sales and Marketing Council, and serving as the nation’s largest competition for new-home sales and marketing professionals and communities, The Nationals℠ salutes and honors the best in the building industry for their determination, integrity, creativity and endurance. During a three-day judging process, a diverse panel of seven industry professionals from across the country determined the Silver award winners from a field of over 1,100 entries. Silver Award Winners are the top vote recipients in each category.

Epic Homes received a 2017 Silver Award for Best Architectural Design, Detached Home 3,501 to 4,000 sf. for its Summit plan, featured in the successful Leyden Rock master-planned community in Arvada, Colorado.

Said Founder and President of Epic Homes, Christina Presley, “We are extremely honored to be presented with this prestigious award alongside some of the most accomplished homebuilders and architects in the country,” adding, “Excellence in design is a cornerstone of our company. We are driven by creating innovative home designs that express and accommodate how homeowners really want to live, and to be honored for exactly that, is very rewarding.”

