Accenture Appoints Laura Gurski to Lead Customer and Channels Consulting Practice for the Automotive, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Life Sciences, Retail and Travel Industries

Accenture today announced the appointment of Laura Gurski as Senior Managing Director, Products – effective immediately. As the head of Accenture’s Customer and Channels Consulting Practice for Products, Ms. Gurski will oversee the development and delivery of marketing, customer service, commerce and sales transformation services.



Her key focus will be to help clients define their digital strategies, make insight-driven decisions and deliver the right experience, the right content, the right brand and the right products to their customers, in a new era of hyper-personalization.

Ms. Gurski joins Accenture from A.T. Kearney and brings more than 20 years’ consulting experience at the firm. In her most recent role, she led its services and industry practices, overseeing 3,500 consultants. Previously, she was head of the company’s global Consumer Products & Retail practice, where she focused on driving profitability through growth strategy and organization transformation.



Earlier in her career, Ms. Gurski held senior positions in brand management, merchant and product marketing.



“We continue to focus on hiring and nurturing the very best talent to help our clients compete in today’s digital world,” said Sander van’t Noordende, Group Chief Executive – Products. “Laura brings vast industry knowledge and experience to Accenture and I am thrilled to welcome her to our senior leadership team, helping us deliver a compelling customer experience for automotive, consumer goods, industrial, life sciences, retail and travel clients.”



Commenting on her new role, Gurski said: “Digital technologies have disrupted our clients’ businesses. As their customers move throughout their day, their needs and behaviors are driving a new set of expectations. This is shaping a whole new ecosystem for companies and how they meet the needs of their customers. I have long admired Accenture and am looking forward to helping clients transform their marketing and sales function, achieve consumer intimacy through digital, and develop innovative solutions for the digital world.”



In 2011, Ms. Gurski was recognized by Consulting magazine as one of the Top 25 industry Consultants for her service to clients. She is a member of the Chicago Network, Executives’ Club of Chicago and Women’s Leadership program.



About Accenture

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions – underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network – Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 394,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.