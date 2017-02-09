Sansoro Health to Lead Discussion on EMR Integration at HIMSS17

“It is imperative that we find ways to overcome the challenges associated with cross-platform data sharing and legacy data management. We need to look at how other industries have used APIs and understand how they can kick-start interoperability, improve the quality, safety and efficiency of operations and ultimately enhance provider and patient satisfaction.”

Sansoro Health, a leader in providing an affordable, rapid, scalable and secure solution for data exchange with electronic medical records (EMR), will be facilitating a discussion on EMR integration with legacy data at the HIMSS17 conference February 19-23 in Orlando, Fla.

Tampa General Hospital’s CMIO Dr. Peter Chang alongside Sansoro Health’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Levin will be presenting on how healthcare organizations can leverage APIs to overcome the challenges associated with managing legacy data and sharing data across disparate EMR platforms. Session 105 entitled, “Open APIs: Crush Your EMR Conversions and Legacy Challenges,” will be held on February 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The steady pace of mergers, acquisitions and affiliations means healthcare organizations will continue to face the daunting task of integrating multiple EMRs within and across IT ecosystems,” explains Levin. “It is imperative that we find ways to overcome the challenges associated with cross-platform data sharing and legacy data management. We need to look at how other industries have used APIs and understand how they can kick-start interoperability, improve the quality, safety and efficiency of operations and ultimately enhance provider and patient satisfaction.”

In the session, attendees will learn about the challenges and limitations of traditional approaches as well as gain an understanding of alternative solutions based on APIs and web services. As a takeaway, attendees will be able to identify practical opportunities to apply APIs to legacy data and other EMR integration needs.

About the Speakers

Dr. David Levin, MD - As Chief Medical Officer at Sansoro Health, Dr. Levin is at the forefront of the intersection of healthcare information systems and emerging technology. A physician executive with more than 25 years of experience in healthcare information systems, clinical operations and enterprise strategic planning, Dr. Levin served as Chief Medical Information Officer (CMIO) for the Cleveland Clinic Health System (CCHS) before joining Sansoro. Dr. Levin has founded several healthcare IT startups and served as an advisor to many more. He is a nationally recognized speaker and has appeared in academic, industry and consumer media. He currently serves on multiple industry and venture capital advisory boards and non-profit governance boards.

Dr. Peter Chang, MD – Dr. Chang is the Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Tampa General Hospital. He began his undergraduate training at the University of South Florida. He went on to attend medical school at USF’s Morsani College of Medicine, where he was heavily involved in the creation of the student-run BRIDGE free clinic. He also completed his internal medicine residency at USF and was later appointed as an Assistant Professor of Hospital Medicine for USF Health. During his three years as an academic hospitalist, he was associate program director for the internal medicine residency program and the director of medical simulation at CAMLS. He joined Tampa General Hospital as the CMIO in 2014. He is responsible for all the technologies which touch patients and healthcare providers. Dr. Chang continues to see patients and educate residents and students on hospital wards as voluntary part time faculty with USF Health.



About HIMSS

HIMSS is a global voice, advisor, convener, and thought leader of health transformation through the best use of IT with a unique breadth and depth of expertise and capabilities to improve the quality, safety, and cost-effectiveness of health and healthcare. Through its network of over 1 million professionals, including 64,000-plus members, HIMSS advises leaders, stakeholders and influencers globally on IT best practices to ensure decision-makers have the right information at the right time to make the right decisions. A not-for-profit headquartered in Chicago, Ill., HIMSS has additional offices in North America, Europe, United Kingdom, and Asia.



About Sansoro Health

Sansoro Health makes it easy to exchange health care data in real-time between digital health applications and EMRs. Sansoro’s core product, EmissaryTM, leverages APIs for a quick and secure plug and-play solution enabling innovators to scale quickly and health care to take the next big step towards true interoperability. For more information, visit http://sansorohealth.com.