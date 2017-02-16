Children’s Book Pays Tribute to Late Pooch

Dogs are said to be man’s best friends. J. Wesley Porter’s A Spiritual Dog: “Bear” is a testament to the deep bond between pets and their owners.



The book revolves around Bear, the Porters’ late dog. Back in 2003, when Bear was only eight weeks old, he was rescued by the Porters from an animal shelter. J. Wesley describes him as a “ball full of energy” in his thirteen years on earth. He also refers to Bear as a dog who gave love to his family and everyone he ever interacted with.



A Spiritual Dog is more than just a great bedtime read. The book is a great addition to the bookshelves of animal lovers everywhere. For more information on the book, you may visit the author’s website at www.loveaspiritualdogbear.com.





A Spiritual Dog: “Bear”

Written by J. Wesley Porter

Paperback | $10.99

Kindle | $2.99



Book copies are available at www.litfirepublishing.com, www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, and other online book retailers.





About the Author



J. Wesley Porter once served in the US Army. He also enjoyed careers in the fields of human resources and training management. The author and father of two currently resides in Killeen, Texas.



