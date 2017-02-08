Fluke Process Instruments Expands Line of Endurance Series High-temperature Ratio Pyrometers

The Endurance Series of best-in-class high-temperature ratio infrared pyrometers meet the demands of harsh industrial environments, including primary and secondary metals manufacturing, carbon processing, silicon production, and now foundries and welding, as well as rubber and thick plastics.

Fluke® Process Instruments announced the expansion of the Endurance® Series line of high-temperature ratio infrared pyrometers to include three new single-color models and one new two-color model with extended temperature ranges and enhanced optical resolution characteristics. These best-in-class pyrometers meet the demands of harsh industrial environments, including primary and secondary metals manufacturing, carbon processing, silicon production, and now foundries and welding, as well as rubber and thick plastics.

Handling a wider temperature range of 50˚C (122˚F) to 3,200˚C (5800˚F) with superior optical resolution (up to 300:1), these rugged and flexible instruments enable continuous visual process monitoring. Built to tolerate the harshest environments, the sensors feature stainless steel IP65 (NEMA 4) housing able to withstand ambient temperatures up to 65 ˚C (149 ˚F) or up to 315 ˚C (600 ˚F) using cooling accessories, as well as galvanically isolated inputs/outputs.

The Endurance Series pyrometers are remarkably versatile and easy to install – a robust solution for manufacturers looking to reduce reject rates, improve product quality and uniformity, maximize throughput, and minimize energy costs. Their broad temperature range and multiple wavelengths cover an entire process with fewer units. The sensors operate with either Power over Ethernet (PoE) or DC power, and interface to various bus systems (Ethernet, Profinet and RS-485). An intuitive backlit rear-panel with tactile feedback simplifies navigation. PC-based Endurance setup and monitoring software simplifies configuration and deployment, and a built-in web server enables archiving of historical data for traceability, process troubleshooting and remote viewing.

Multiple lens, sighting and focus options are available for different mounting distance and sighting needs. For example, on-board camera video sighting via Ethernet ensures the sensor is always sighted properly for remote and control room viewing. On-board laser sighting can be used to verify process alignment for local viewing when the sensor is located in a hard-to-reach area. On-board light-emitting diode (LED) sighting makes it easy to view the actual spot size projected on the target. A dirty lens alarm helps avoid unneeded periodic lens cleaning checks.

All Endurance Series pyrometers are offered with a best-in-class four-year warranty.

For more information, please visit www.flukeprocessinstruments.com.

About Fluke Process Instruments

Fluke Process Instruments designs, manufactures, and markets a complete line of infrared temperature measurement and profiling solutions for industrial, maintenance, and quality control applications. Distributed worldwide under the Raytek, Ircon, and Datapaq brands, the products reflect the combined experience of over 125 years in manufacturing the world’s finest temperature measurement tools and devices.

About Fluke

Founded in 1948, Fluke Corporation is the world leader in compact, professional electronic test tools. Fluke customers are technicians, engineers, electricians, and metrologists who install, troubleshoot, and manage industrial, electrical, and electronic equipment and calibration processes.

Raytek®, Ircon®, Datapaq® and Fluke® are registered trademarks of Fluke Corporation. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.