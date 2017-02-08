Lexus Solidifies Its Commitment to Fashion by Returning as the Official Automotive Partner of NYFW: The Shows for the February 2017 Season

Lexus preserves its commitment to the fashion industry by returning as the Official Automotive Partner of NYFW: The Shows for the fourth consecutive season.



Continuing the highly successful #HowFashionTravels campaign, Lexus will be providing a fleet of 50 courtesy transportation vehicles for designers, models, editors, retailers and industry professionals traveling from Skylight Clarkson Sq.



Lexus will collaborate with NYFW: The Shows designers Nicole Miller, Jeremy Scott, TOME and Zang Toi on exclusive vehicle exteriors as part of the courtesy transportation fleet debuting on Thursday, February 9. These 10 vehicles will be wrapped in custom prints from each designer corresponding to their new Fall / Winter 2017 collections.



For the first time in public, Lexus will reveal its custom LIT IS vehicle with an experiential installation at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14. Commuters will be able to view the runway shows of Jeremy Scott, Nicole Miller and TOME on a larger-than-life screen positioned as a dramatic backdrop for the car. In tandem, the patterns and inspirations of their collections will be animated on the LIT IS vehicle. Lexus will provide coffee and an interactive PHHHOTO photo booth for commuters.



To highlight the new 2017 IS, Lexus developed a one-of-a-kind vehicle covered in 41,999 individually hand-placed programmable LED lights. The LIT IS has three functions: Attract – which can loop colorful graphics, Music Viz – which responds to the beat of any song, and Gesture – which reacts to users’ hand movements via Xbox Kinect.



Supermodel Coco Rocha will be on hand on Monday, February 13 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. to serve as the official ambassador of the LIT IS activation. Coco has a longstanding relationship with Lexus through the company’s multi-season partnership with MADE New York. Over the past several years, Coco has enjoyed visiting the Lexus Lounge during Fashion Week and has attended numerous Lexus Design Disrupted events, a platform to highlight emerging and established talent from a wide range of innovative fields.

About Lexus: Lexus’ passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 237 dealers offering a full line-up of luxury vehicles. With five models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers seven F SPORT models and two F performance models. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.



About Coco Rocha: International supermodel Coco Rocha is one of the most well established, highly respected and coveted faces in the world of fashion. With a career spanning a decade, she has been photographed for the world’s biggest and most influential fashion titles and she has walked down the runway for the world’s biggest designers. Coco Rocha has also been considered the world’s first digital supermodel, as an early adopter of social media, Coco’s presence on Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Tencent Weibo, Sina Weibo and various other social media platforms has gained her a total of over 17 million followers worldwide.