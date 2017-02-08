UPS Earns Recognition As A John Deere “Partner-Level Supplier”

UPS (NYSE:UPS) has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for 2016 in the John Deere Achieving Excellence Program. The Partner-level status is Deere & Company’s highest supplier rating. Atlanta-based UPS was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.

“UPS is honored to have achieved partner status,” said Matt Connelly, vice president of network operations with UPS. “We worked collaboratively with the John Deere team to understand their supply chain and logistics needs. We are pleased to provide value added solutions that assist with their short and long-term objectives including faster customer response times.”

UPS has provided solutions to Deere & Company since the 1980s using an array of offerings, including small package and air freight services to supply parts distribution centers and dealerships. UPS ships to approximately 590 Deere locations throughout the United States.

Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and wavelength, which is a measure of responsiveness. John Deere Supply Management created the program in 1991 to provide a supplier evaluation and feedback process that promotes continuous improvement.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is a global leader in logistics, offering a broad range of solutions including transporting packages and freight; facilitating international trade, and deploying advanced technology to more efficiently manage the world of business. Headquartered in Atlanta, UPS serves more than 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company can be found on the web at ups.com® and its corporate blog can be found at longitudes.ups.com. To get UPS news direct, visit pressroom.ups.com/RSS or follow @UPS_News on Twitter.