Retired Aviator Takes Readers on a Tour High above the Sky

Retired aviator Gene Fish takes us down memory lane in his book, Ol’ Shakey: Memories of a Flight Engineer.



Gene Fish’s incredible background in aviation led him to write a book that recounts the most memorable events involving his work as a flight engineer of Douglas C-124 Globemaster II or “Ol’ Shakey.” Gene has filled the book with fun, information, and inspiration for readers of all ages.



“The story was a marvelous insight into the life of a flight engineer. It also gave me a look into the quirks and complexities of the C-124 without bogging down in minutiae,” praises Mick English, an Amazon customer.



About the Author



Gene Fish has multiple degrees in psychology, education, and aeronautical engineering. He joined the ranks as a performance flight engineer in the Douglas C-124 or “Ol’ Shakey” back in 1962. After his service in the air force, he worked as an instructor and manager for Flight Operations Performance Engineering at Saudi Arabian Airlines. Before retiring, he worked at Boeing Commercial Airplanes in the United States as the director of training and standards.

