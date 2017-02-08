US Air Force Veteran Publishes a Book Based on Out-of-Place Artifact Discoveries

There are pieces of evidence suggesting that evolution from one life form into another is impossible. Gerry Burney’s Science, Origins, & Ancient Civilizations shows why.



The theory of creation is backed up with a lot of scientific pieces of evidence, but contrary to what some science textbooks claim, there is no actual proof of macro-evolution. In this informative narrative, Gerry Burney provides evidence that are withheld by school textbooks to prove his contention. He explores the scientific evidence supporting the Bible and also examines ancient civilizations for answers.



“We live in an amazing time—a time of technology, a time of unveiled history, and provable science. Through my book, you won’t be able to look at the earth the same way again,” expresses the author.



Science, Origins, & Ancient Civilizations

Scientific Evidence Withheld from School Textbooks

Written by Gerry Burney

Paperback | $13.99

Kindle | $6.99



About the Author



Gerry Burney holds a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from San Francisco University. He is a US Air Force veteran and has served in Vietnam. He retired from managing microwave communication technologies after over thirty years of service. He currently serves as chaplain to the inmates of Mendocino County Jail and Juvenile Hall.



