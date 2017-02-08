T-Mobile’s Network Cleans Up in Latest OpenSignal Report

The Un-carrier’s done it again. According to an independent third party report published today by OpenSignal, billions – with a b – of real customer experiences show nothing is faster than T-Mobile’s LTE network – the most advanced LTE network in the US. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) won or tied for first in ALL of the speed rankings – overall download speed, 3G speed and 4G speed – and won 3G latency.



In addition to T-Mobile’s speed leadership, the study also showed that T-Mobile customers and their Verizon counterparts get an LTE signal almost the same percentage of the time. That fact underscores the expansive breadth of T-Mobile’s LTE network, which now covers 313 million people and covers more than 99% as many people as Verizon.



“Just like T-Mobile’s Un-carrier moves have pushed the industry to change, our consistent, relentless, and proven LTE speed leadership has pushed the industry to try to catch up,” said Neville Ray, T-Mobile CTO. “When you combine T-Mobile’s value with great speeds and a coverage map that’s virtually indistinguishable from the big guys, well, let’s just say ’It’s on.’”



OpenSignal also ranked wireless providers on 4G download speed and availability in 36 metro areas. T-Mobile took home first or second for 4G download speed in 27 metros and first or second for 4G availability in 29 metros. On the streets, that’s called an old fashioned beat down.



OpenSignal isn’t alone in recognizing T-Mobile. T-Mobile’s 4G LTE network is recognized as America’s fastest according to independent third party data from Speedtest.net and the FCC. Like OpenSignal, those tests are also based on tens of millions of real-time, crowd-sourced tests by millions of real customers, not paid consultants, using their own devices where they live, work and play.



For more information on T-Mobile’s network, visit www.t-mobile.com/coverage.





