Live Nation Entertainment Launches Concerts and Ticketing Businesses in Israel

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) today announced that it has acquired a majority interest in leading Israeli promoter, Bluestone Entertainment and launched Ticketmaster Israel.

Bluestone Entertainment, a joint venture between Guy Beser, Shay Mor Yosef, Guy Oseary and Gadi Veinrib, was created in 2014 with the objective of promoting international artists in Israel. In their first two years of operation, they have become the leading promoter of international shows in Israel with a number of highly successful sold out concerts including Bon Jovi, Backstreet Boys, Enrique Iglesias, Major Lazer and One Republic. Later this year, the company will promote concerts by both Aerosmith (May 17) and Guns ‘n’ Roses (July 15) in Tel Aviv.

In addition, the parties have joined forces to form Ticketmaster Israel (www.tmisrael.co.il) and are already ticketing Bluestones’ major shows. With the addition of Israel, Ticketmaster is present in 28 countries across the world.

“We have seen a considerable demand for live entertainment with the shows that Live Nation has brought to the market over the last few years and have been very impressed when working with Guy, Shay and the rest of the Bluestone team,” said Alan Ridgeway, President of International & Emerging Markets. “Formalizing our partnership and bringing the Ticketmaster brand and technology to the market was the natural next step.”

“We see a huge potential for international artists in Israel, especially as the venue infrastructure improves over the coming years,” said Guy Beser and Shay Mor Yosef of Bluestone. “The strength of Live Nation and Ticketmaster will provide Bluestone with the tools and the platform to further develop the market for international shows in Israel”.

Beser and Mor Yosef added, “Guy Oseary’s strategic involvement, guidance and mentorship of our company and the door he has opened for us at Live Nation has brought us to this exciting partnership we are launching today. The Israeli fans have proved in the last three years that there is a real market and demand for live international shows. The collaboration between Live Nation and Bluestone will firmly establish Israel as a ‘must-play’ market on any world tour.”

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Media & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Bluestone Group

Bluestone Group is one of Israel’s largest production companies, specializing in live events, students events, on-campus marketing and promotional activities. The group includes several subsidiaries for B2B marketing and events, promotion activities, creative and strategy services and more. In 2013 the group entered the international live show market and became the leading player in the Israeli market. Among the shows the group produced and promoted in the last two years are Bon Jovi, Rihanna, One Republic, Enrique Iglesias, Backstreet Boys, Juanes, Major Lazer and more.

For additional information, visit www.blup.co.il