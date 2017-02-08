EMSL Orlando Earns AIHA LAP, LLC. ELLAP Accreditation

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is proud to announce that its Orlando, Florida laboratory has been awarded accreditation through the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA) Environmental Lead Laboratory Accreditation Program (ELLAP). EMSL Orlando is now certified for lead testing in paint, soil, settled dust by wipe and airborne dust.

EMSL is in compliance with International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005 policies and procedures along with offering high-quality testing services to its clients. The laboratory can now test using the methods EPA SW-846 3050B, EPA SW-846 7000B and NIOSH 7082.

“We are proud of EMSL Orlando’s hard work in earning this AIHA LAP, LLC. accreditation for lead analysis,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “In an effort to provide the best services to our customers and potential clients, EMSL is always working to maintain the most relevant accreditations. Our Orlando lab is now available and equipped to accept lead work.”

EMSL Orlando also holds AIHA certification for the Environmental Microbiology Laboratory Accreditation Program (EMLAP), Environmental Microbiology Proficiency Analytical Testing (EMPAT) for bacteria and fungi and Industrial Hygiene Proficiency Analytical Testing (IHPAT) for asbestos analysis. The laboratory is also certified by the National Voluntary Laboratory Accreditation Program (NVLAP), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Environmental Legionella Isolation Techniques Evaluation Program (CDC ELITE), and the state of Florida for asbestos testing in drinking water.

EMSL Orlando is located at 3303 Parkway Center Court in Orlando, Florida and can be reached by calling (407) 599-5887. To view a complete list of EMSL’s accreditations, locations and capabilities, please visit www.EMSL.com. For more information about EMSL’s testing services, please call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.