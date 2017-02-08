“One-box” TETRA digital radio system from Motorola Solutions reduces set-up time to less than 15 minutes

Motorola Solutions launches DIMETRA Express, an expandable single-site TETRA digital radio system that can be deployed within 15 minutes, at Critical Communications Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark.



The “one-box” system, which integrates base radios and a switch, was developed in response to demand from customers and partners for a product that was easy to deploy and cost effective enough to be used for smaller projects. DIMETRA Express enables smaller organizations from sectors such as: manufacturing, public transport, hospitality, events and oil & gas.



“Where other TETRA systems can take time to get up and running, and require the support of an engineer, DIMETRA Express can literally be deployed in less than 15 minutes. For businesses, this means increasing performance, reliability and responsiveness of critical communication services while cutting costs,” said Bruce Brda, executive vice president, Products & Services at Motorola Solutions.



DIMETRA Express is a fully integrated DIMETRA TETRA system and provides all the voice, short data services (SDS) and telephony services users require in a small physical footprint. The system is both light-weight and energy efficient, allowing quick, easy deployment and cost effective communications. It can be set up and configured by a Windows or Android laptop or tablet. The system is then managed and operated through intuitive web-based applications and tools. It also requires just a single IP address reducing setup and ongoing maintenance costs and making it easier to integrate into your own IT network.



“TETRA is the robust and reliable communications backbone of businesses and organizations around the world. As one of the driving forces behind the technology, Motorola Solutions is continuously working with customers to enhance and invest in future leading TETRA solutions that enable customers to do their work, and to transform their business services,” said Brda. “DIMETRA Express is an exciting product to bring to market as it meets the ‘5 Cs’ of land and professional mobile radio – coverage, capacity, cost, control and capabilities – in a way that meets the evolving needs of users.”



The launch of the DIMETRA Express follows the popular DIMETRA IP Micro, DIMETRA IP Compact and DIMETRA IP Scalable, which offer local, regional and nationwide coverage. This new addition to the DIMETRA portfolio of products underlines Motorola Solutions’ position as a leading provider of TETRA digital radio communication solutions and services for public safety and commercial customers.



Motorola Solutions will debut DIMETRA Express at Critical Communications Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark from 8-9 February. Visitors can find demonstrations at booth A11.



Resources:

Learn more about DIMETRA Express



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) creates innovative, mission-critical communication solutions and services that help public safety and commercial customers build safer cities and thriving communities. For ongoing news, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/newsroom or subscribe to a news feed.



Find Motorola Solutions Public Safety on Twitter

Find Motorola Solutions on LinkedIn



MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2017 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.