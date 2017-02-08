Slotland’s New Hold the Riches Slot Celebrates the Good Life -- Freebies and Bonuses Available until Saturday

Slotland has added another premium slot game from its sister site, WinADay, to its extensive collection of unique slots and video poker games. Hold the Riches has two special features that players have told them they love: free spins and a hold button. The new game celebrates the good life with images of yachts, private jets, jewelry and vintage cognac spinning on its reels.



Until Saturday, Slotland is offering a choice of freebies and generous deposit bonuses to try the new game.



Hold the Riches’ Free Spins feature gives players more playing time for their money and a chance to multiply their winnings. Three Free Spins scatter symbols trigger ten free spins. With every spin the Win Multiplier increases by one – up to 10x on the last free spin.



Players can choose to hold symbols on any of the first four reels for the next five spins. The ability to hold symbols with higher payouts adds an element of strategy to the game.



Slotland will be introducing more WinADay games during 2017. Next up is Lost World, a dinosaur-themed game, are expected in February.



HOLD THE RICHES INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUSES



$10 Freebie

Bonus code: FREEBIE

15x wagering requirement



$19 Freebie

Bonus code: FREEBIE

20x wagering requirement



At least one previous deposit required to be eligible for freebies.



85% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME

12X wagering Requirement

May be used twice. Valid for new Hold the Riches only.



60% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME60

10x wagering requirement

May be used up to 4X per day. Valid for any slots or progressive jackpot games.



All bonuses are valid February 7 - 11 only.

