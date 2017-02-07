Infosys Joins Salesforce Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Analytics Cloud Applications

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in consulting, technology and next-generation services, has announced that it will set up a new practice that will build and provide implementation services for Salesforce’s Analytics Cloud applications, helping business users access, explore and act on their organizational intelligence faster. Infosys will be among the first Analytics Cloud partners to bring both systems integrator leadership as well as a proven independent software vendor (ISV) capability.

Infosys brings expertise in data, analytics and advanced IT platforms integration to help customers implement Analytics Cloud applications, enabling them to gain full access to the massive potential of their organizational data. This unlocks their ability to increase efficiency and drive new sources of revenue. Analytics Cloud allows sales, service and marketing teams to explore data independently and derive insights without relying on disparate systems and complex spreadsheets that are difficult to use and often siloed within an organization.

Infosys has committed to develop an Analytics Cloud training program that will scale into a large, dedicated practice to support the ever-increasing need enterprises have for analytics, with the convenience and economics of the cloud. Infosys will also leverage its platform and engineering capabilities to develop new analytics applications on the Analytics Cloud platform. In parallel, Analytics Cloud will be integrated into Infosys Information Platform (IIP), an industry-leading data and analytics platform that helps enterprises leverage their data assets for innovation and enhance business growth.

“Today’s challenge is to make sense of all available data fast enough to remain responsive and deliver business growth. Analytics Cloud is a unique platform that helps business leaders easily make sense of large amounts of data and to collaborate across the enterprise, at any time, in real time, on any device,” said Ravi Kumar S., President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys. “With a similar passion for data-driven insight and intelligent platforms, Infosys is thrilled to partner with Salesforce and bring our considerable strengths together for the benefit of our customers.”

“Salesforce Analytics Cloud is seeing rapid global adoption, as companies everywhere look to transform the way they explore data, find answers and take action,” said Bob Stutz, CEO of Marketing Cloud and Chief Analytics Officer at Salesforce. “Partners such as Infosys provide the best practices, industry experience and expertise that make it easier than ever for Salesforce customers to extend Analytics Cloud for every business need.”

