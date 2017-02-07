Aeroflot Named Strongest Airline Brand in the World by Brand Finance

Aeroflot has been named the strongest airline brand globally in 2017 by Brand Finance, the world’s leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy.

Brand strength is based on observing the brand’s current performance, accessing the relevant beliefs, associations and attitudes in the minds of consumers, and estimating the brand’s future performance and profit streams. About thirty factors are taken into account in determining the rating, including data points such as fleet size, average age of fleet, safety measures, number of employees, investments made by the company, financial and operating results, client loyalty as well as key industry ratings from Skytrax, IATA, Bloomberg, etc. The brand strength index measures the impact the brand has on the company’s commercial and operating activities, thereby acting as a measure of the effectiveness of the company’s marketing activities.

2017 marked the first year that Brand Finance issued a global brand strength rating for the airline industry.

The recognition of Aeroflot’s brand strength comes at a time when the company continues to strengthen its international offering, particularly offering convenient service between destinations in Europe and Asia via its modern hub at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport. Aeroflot has refined its multi-brand model, with premium carrier Aeroflot as the flag carrier.

Aeroflot, which celebrates its 94th year of operations in 2017, is one of the oldest airlines globally and one of Russia’s most well-known and most-loved brands. Thanks to a relentless focus on customer service and efforts to leverage the latest technology, Aeroflot is counted among the premium airlines in Europe according to a wide range of industry awards and passenger ratings.

Aeroflot is Russia’s flagship carrier, A proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot and its partners serve 1,062 destinations in 177 countries worldwide. In 2016, Aeroflot carried 29 million passengers (43.4 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

In 2016 Aeroflot became the first Russian airline to be awarded Four Star Airline status by Skytrax in recognition of the high-quality of its customer service, and was also named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the fifth time at the Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Aeroflot operates one of the youngest fleets in the world with 190 aircraft. Aeroflot is based in Moscow, in Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Aeroflot is among the global leaders in aviation safety, with a European Community Safety Assessment of Foreign Aircraft (SAFA) Index, the main globally recognized safety parameter, comparable to global peers.

The first Russian carrier to enter the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) register, renewing its registration for the sixth time in 2015, Aeroflot has successfully passed the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) and is fully ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 compliant.