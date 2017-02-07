Mold Exposure in Hospital Harms Patients

This month, KDKA-TV News broadcasted a story about a mold outbreak at a hospital in the state of Pennsylvania. Following a recent development in the case, it was reported that the company hired to launder the hospital’s linens had the same type of mold at their facilities as the mold that led to the deaths of five infected patients.

Mold is known to produce allergens, irritants, and in some cases, potentially toxic substances known as mycotoxins. In those allergic to mold, touching and inhaling it can cause an allergic reaction. Symptoms of mold allergic reactions include headaches, sneezing, runny nose, red eyes and skin rashes.

“Allergies are the most common health effect from mold but in people with weakened immune systems, it can become a serious problem causing opportunistic infections,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “In this situation, the contact with mold made the patients much sicker, since those admitted to the hospital already likely had some type of immunosuppression.”

