Cryptosporidium Detected in Portland’s Water Supply

In January, Portland’s Water Bureau detected low levels of Cryptosporidium (Crypto) in the primary water supply of the city and reported that the amount of microorganism that were found did not pose any risks to the public’s health. According to a recent news article, this marked the third test conducted in January. City officials did not announce any precautions, but recommended that people with severely weakened immune systems to seek guidance from their health care providers.

Cryptosporidium is an intestinal parasite that is primarily spread by a fecal-oral transmission route. It can be found in water, food, soil or surfaces that have been contaminated with the feces of an infected person or animal. It is often spread by ingesting water that contains contaminated fecal matter. Crypto can also be spread by hands contaminated after changing a diaper or after having a bowel movement. Contaminated hands can then transfer the parasites to food, surfaces and toys. Symptoms can include diarrhea, abdominal pain, dehydration, weight loss, fever, nausea and vomiting for 72 hours or longer. Some individuals infected by crypto may show no signs of illness at all.

“In the past, Crypto outbreaks have been associated with public drinking water supplies, aquatic parks, swimming pools, day care centers and the consumption of contaminated food and beverages,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “If you have been diagnosed with cryptosporidiosis, environmental testing can help you determine where you were exposed and what needs to be decontaminated.”

EMSL offers testing for Cryptosporidium, waterborne pathogens and rapid testing for fecal contamination using traditional or PCR-based analyses. To learn more, please visit www.AquaticMicrobiologyLab.com. To view a full list of EMSL’s testing services, accreditations and locations, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

