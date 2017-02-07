Optymizer Launches New Product To Detect And Prevent Click Fraud On Google Adwords

Optymizer, a digital marketing company, recently announced the release of the ClickFrauds Detection and Prevent Tool. The tool was developed in response to the estimated $7.2 billion that was lost in 2016 from robot generated click fraud. And this system now provides online advertisers with the ability to remove the threat of unwanted clicks on their Google AdWords accounts.

When advertisers sign up for this tool they receive protection against unwanted clicks, click fraud by robots, and manual click fraud. Customers can choose from 3 different service levels to protect their Google AdWords account and save money.

The first option is the free forever plan and includes account monitoring to detect fraudulent clicks. Next, the reporting package includes detailed threat and click reports, in addition to monitoring. Finally, the pro program encompasses everything in the reporting plan, plus AdWords firewall and real time exclusions of problematic IP addresses.

The product release comes after months of development. The advanced algorithm monitors traffic on AdWords accounts 24/7. Every click is analyzed in real-time by machine learning models along with 60 different tests before being added to a dynamic blacklist of problematic IP addresses.

Offer Ben-Saadon, CEO and Co-Founder at Optymizer and ClickFrauds noted that; “I was a victim of click fraud in the past and I was shocked to learn that there were no efficient and cost effective solutions available. Thanks to hard work and dedication of our amazing team, we have launched our detection tool. We look forward to developing our product even further by expanding our efforts to additional Pay Per Click platforms such as Bing and Facebook. Our goal is to eliminate the threat of click fraud in online advertising once and for all.”

About the company: The ClickFrauds Detection and Prevention tool was developed by Optymizer, an online marketing company located in Lehavim Israel. The company provides a variety of digital marketing services to clients throughout the world, based on a commitment to honesty, hard work and humility. More information can be found at the company website: https://optymizer.com/