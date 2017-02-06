Samsung Targets U.S. Animal Health Market with Launch of the PT10V Blood Analyzer

By collaborating with Henry Schein, Inc., the world’s largest provider of health care products and services to office-based dental, animal health, and medical practitioners, Samsung Electronics today announced that it is entering the world’s largest pet market which is estimated to almost 63 billion USD in 2016[1].

Samsung Electronics displayed the PT10V, its point-of-care (PoC) blood analyzer, for the first time this week at the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) Conference in Orlando, Florida. At the beginning of the conference, the NAVC announced that it selected the PT10V as one of the conference’s “must see” products this year among new products from 700 companies.

The PT10V delivers ‘C’ompact design, high ‘A’ccessibility, ‘R’eliability and ‘E’asy-to-use operation, which each attribute’s first letters reflect its vision to provide proper ‘CARE’ for life-time companions. The PT10V can test up to 13 parameters at once, including liver profile, kidney profile, and metabolic disorders and deliver the result within 10 minutes. Test results can be sent to various IT devices through an application in smartphones and tablet PCs.

Also with using micro-fluidic technology, successfully commercialized through Samsung’s world’s best DNA and its capability in manufacturing technology and process control, tests can be performed with only 70μL of serum or plasma. The PT10V meets the needs of pet owners wanting to avoid taking too much samples out of their loved ones.

Dr. Andrew Loar, Lab Director of STAT Veterinary Lab under ETHOS, said, “Of the hundreds of samples evaluated during the study, no operative or functional errors occurred, showing consistent and reliable results.”

“This partnership demonstrates Henry Schein’s role as a total solutions provider for veterinarians and as a valued partner for the world’s most innovative companies,” said Peter McCarthy, President, Global Animal Health Group, Henry Schein. “We are pleased to join Samsung in launching the PT10V at this year’s NAVC Conference as we continue to work with our customers to improve the efficiency and profitability of their practices while enhancing their ability to provide the highest level of care to their patients.”

Samsung plans to extend the number of new testing analytes for In-Vitro Diagnostic(IVD) devices and also add veterinary products for imaging devices such as ultrasound system to establish a total solution for pet healthcare market which is likely to show a sustainable growth.

Dongsoo Jun, President of Health & Medical Equipment Business at Samsung Electronics said, “Entering the US market with numerous positive reviews of PT10V gave us high expectation of its launch. Companion animals are being acknowledged as family members and the needs to take care their health in advance are growing. Utilizing our technological capabilities, Samsung will contribute to helping animals avoid diseases by launching various diagnostic medical devices.”

For additional information, visit www.samsungmedicalsolution.com

[1] American Pet Products Association (Pet Industry Market Size & Ownership Statistics)