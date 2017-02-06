WPP launches WPP Health & Wellness

WPP (NASDAQ:WPPGY), the global communications services group, today announced the formation of WPP Health & Wellness (www.wpphealth.com), a new sub-holding company that unites WPP’s broad capability under one banner to significantly advance its offer and partnership with clients across the spectrum of health and wellness.

Created with a strong global perspective on the challenges and opportunities in today’s health industry, WPP Health & Wellness will build on WPP’s areas of competitive advantage to accelerate growth, new opportunities, and better health outcomes for clients.

Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO of WPP, said: “Health and wellness is one of the most exciting sectors of the global economy and offers enormous opportunities for our businesses. WPP Health & Wellness will build on the excellent work we are already doing in this space and take us into new areas with a much more comprehensive offer. This new unit is significant because it represents the next evolution of horizontality, through which WPP will continue to lead and transform health marketing.”

WPP Health & Wellness is led by Global CEO Mike Hudnall, a 20-year marketing veteran with deep experience in healthcare marketing and global client leadership. “Our clients today live in an increasingly regulated, outcomes-based, and consumer-driven world that presents complex challenges and significant opportunity for their business,” said Hudnall. “We have been incredibly successful to date, and I am excited to build on our achievements and provide our clients with a higher level of strategic partnership, an expanded range of specialized modern services, and specialized healthcare capabilities in new sectors.”

The company’s strategic mission is to advance horizontality, mobilizing the entire WPP network for the benefit of our clients, particularly those served by WPP’s global healthcare client Teams. The strategy includes three initial priorities in 2017:

• Creating a new healthcare specialist unit: Building on a long history of partnership on Team Accounts, WPP Health & Wellness is placing four specialist agencies — Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide, Sudler & Hennessey, ghg | greyhealth group, and CMI/Compas—into a new specialized healthcare unit. The agencies will continue to operate under their current brands, but will now be united by a shared vision and purpose, leverage shared services and resources, and mobilize talent across the unit to deliver the full depth and breadth of their specialized services to clients.

In the Americas, the agencies will continue to be led by their current leadership (Jed Beitler [Sudler & Hennessey], Lynn O’Connor Vos [ghg | greyhealth group], Stan Woodland [CMI/Compas], and Ogilvy CommonHealth’s four managing partners [Darlene Dobry, Michael Parisi, Shaun Urban, and Marc Weiner]).

To service the rest of the world, the company is creating a new international healthcare specialist unit with hubs in Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand. Claire Gillis has been appointed to lead this international division as International CEO, Healthcare Specialist Agencies. Previously, Claire was CEO of ghg | greyhealth group Europe.

Hudnall said: “Individually our healthcare agencies are well known and respected for their strong partnership and meaningful work they deliver for our clients. This new structure centers on keeping those brands and cultures alive, builds on those strengths, and enables new cross-agency collaboration that will benefit our clients and provide greater career opportunities for our people. We are focused on sharing best practices, scaling our strengths, and developing new services.”

• Developing a specialized health consulting service: Focused on providing innovative, pragmatic strategic counsel for clients’ increasingly complex needs, WPP Health & Wellness will create a new health consulting capability. The service will build on and scale the group’s current brand strategy, medical affairs, and market access capabilities to further advance its specialized offer.

• Creating the industry’s most robust health-focused data and insights offering: WPP has more data sources and proprietary data assets than industry competitors. Building on this asymmetric advantage, WPP Health & Wellness will work with Group companies like Kantar, GroupM, and Wunderman to create one of the first-ever data and analytics capabilities and offers in health. This will provide clients with more sophisticated segmentation and targeting, the ability to use data to deliver more valuable information to change behavior, and most importantly, to deliver better health outcomes.

About WPP

WPP is the world’s largest communications services group with billings of US$73 billion and revenues of US$19 billion. Through its operating companies, the Group provides a comprehensive range of advertising and marketing services including advertising & media investment management; data investment management; public relations & public affairs; branding & identity; healthcare communications; direct, digital, promotion & relationship marketing and specialist communications. The company employs over 200,000 people (including associates and investments) in over 3,000 offices across 113 countries. For more information, visit www.wpp.com.

WPP was named Holding Company of the Year at the 2016 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity for the sixth year running. WPP was also named, for the fifth consecutive year, the World’s Most Effective Holding Company in the 2016 Effie Effectiveness Index, which recognizes the effectiveness of marketing communications. In 2016 WPP was recognized by Warc 100 as the World’s Top Holding Company (second year running).

About WPP Health & Wellness

WPP Health & Wellness exists to mobilize and focus WPP’s vast resources for the benefit of our clients in areas including advertising, media investment management, data & insights, technology, healthcare specialty services, digital and CRM, marketing innovation, public relations/public affairs and other specialized areas. WPP Health & Wellness is the central lead for all of WPP’s work in health and wellness worldwide. It is a sub-holding company comprising Ogilvy CommonHealth, Sudler & Hennessy, ghg | greyhealth group, CMI/Compas, and WPP’s global healthcare Client Teams. For more information, visit www.wpphealth.com.