Datavail To Present at RMOUG Training Days

Datavail, North America’s largest provider of managed services for data integration, management and database administration, will present two sessions at the annual RMOUG Training Days on Thursday, February 9th.



The first presentation, “Extending WebLogic Domains? Limitations, Solutions and Benefits” will be held at 8:30 a.m. and will discuss extending WebLogic domain beyond its original configuration. We start by illustrating the components of WebLogic domain infrastructure, discuss the constraints, recommendations to follow when setting the WebLogic domain infrastructure. We continue by explaining the concept of WebLogic domain extension process and the steps of extending the WebLogic domain. Finally, we examine the limitations of extending WebLogic domain and delve into the solutions and benefits of this process.



The second presentation, titled “Data Visualization and Discovery” will begin at 2:45 p.m. and will demonstrate Oracle Business Intelligence Visual Analyzer, taking a real-world business use case from end to end, to learn how straightforward it is to tell a compelling story with data and prototype with greater speed, while gaining insights into information with this new cutting-edge data visualization access.



About Datavail

Datavail Corporation is the largest provider of data integration and database administration services in North America, offering 24×7 managed database and BI/DW services, design, architecture, and staffing. The company specializes in Oracle, Oracle E-Business Suite, OBIEE and OBIA, Hyperion, Microsoft SQL Server, MySQL, MongoDB, DB2 and SharePoint, and provides flexible global service delivery options to meet each customer’s unique business needs. Founded in 2007, Datavail is based in Broomfield, Colorado and supports enterprise clients located worldwide. For more information, visit www.datavail.com.

