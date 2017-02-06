Gavin DeGraw, John Daversa’s Progressive Big Band, And Kool And The Gang To Perform At 2017 GRAMMY Celebration®

Past GRAMMY® nominee Gavin DeGraw, GRAMMY winners Kool And The Gang, and DJ Michelle Pesce are scheduled to perform at the exclusive 2017 GRAMMYCelebration® — The Recording Academy®’s official after-party. Additionally, the Celebration’s Jazz Lounge will feature performances by John Daversa and his Progressive Big Band and members of the GRAMMY Camp® — Jazz Session. Daversa is a current three-time nominee. After-party guests will experience “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” an ethereal soiree that will conjure wonder and magic as the moon rises over Los Angeles. One of the year’s most anticipated events, attracting GRAMMY winners, nominees, industry executives, and celebrities, the 2017 GRAMMY Celebration will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 12 immediately following the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.®

“Each year we look forward to continuing Music’s Biggest Night® with our official GRAMMY Celebration, which allows our guests the opportunity to enjoy their evening in a festive and visually stimulating atmosphere surrounded by music, incredible food, and spectacular performances,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy®. “The innovation surrounding this year’s Midsummer Night’s Dream’ theme will excite and capture the imagination of all in attendance.”

“It is an absolute honor each year to plan and present our annual GRAMMY Celebration, and this year is our biggest and most complex after-party to date,” said Branden Chapman, Executive in Charge of Production & Chief Business Development Officer of The Recording Academy. “This special event, which is the largest awards show after-party of its kind, allows us to deliver a magical world of evocative design, beautiful decor and cirque-style performances to more than 5,000 guests. We look forward to celebrating the evening with our Recording Academy members and GRAMMY nominees.”

The Recording Academy will produce the post-telecast GRAMMY Celebration, overseeing all of the event entertainment, decor and other logistics needed to fill the vast convention space, which equals the size of three football fields. The whimsical “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” theme will make this enchanted fantasyland a reality with earthy yet elegant elements, including locally grown and sourced flora, more than 50 costumed performers and aerialists, custom buffet stations, fog machines, and a performance tree that will combine to create an unforgettable and immersive evening of music, design and entertainment.

For the second year in a row, Patina Restaurant Group Chef and Founder Joachim Splichal returns with his esteemed Patina Catering division to serve elevated Californian cuisine. The menu gives guests the opportunity to indulge in four different stations inspired by the mystical, fairy-inhabited forests and enchanted settings portrayed in William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. The menu was designed using sustainable local California ingredients with flavors inspired by the music and the artists who create it. Leftover edible food from the GRAMMY Celebration is donated to local food banks and all cooking oil used for the event will be recycled.

Musical experiences on the GRAMMY Celebration Stage will be presented by Mastercard. AFLAC is proud to sponsor this year’s Celebration Jazz Lounge. The evening will feature fine spirits by Absolut. Additional partners include Bulova, Delta Air Lines, Fiji Water, Hilton, JBL by Harman, Intel, Target, Time Inc., and Westwood One.

The 2017 GRAMMY Celebration is a private, ticketed event.

