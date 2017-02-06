Only a few more days left to experience Toronto’s Winterlicious 2017

There are only a few more days left to enjoy delicious meals at some of Toronto’s top restaurants for Winterlicious, presented by YP Dine. The program, produced by the City of Toronto, offers three-course, prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at exceptional value until February 9.

The almost 220 participating restaurants offer lunch menus priced at $18, $23 and $28, and dinner menus priced at $28, $38 and $48. The list of participating restaurants and their menus is available at toronto.ca/winterlicious. Visitors to the website can locate and sort restaurants by price, neighbourhood and cuisine and share their list through social media. The interactive map enables users to find Winterlicious restaurants across the city.

About Winterlicious and Summerlicious

The Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs are produced by the City of Toronto. The Licious programs began in 2003 as a way to boost Toronto’s restaurant industry during typically slow periods of business. In the years since the programs’ inception, participating restaurants have served 6.2 million meals during the promotion, which has generated more than $275 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry. The Licious programs were ranked in the top three all-time favourite festivals, fairs and events in Field Day’s fourth annual Toronto entertainment survey.

