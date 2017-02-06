Fujifilm Brings Fresh Photography Inspirations To WPPI 2017

Valhalla, N.Y., February 6, 2017 – As the leader in innovation for photographers, FUJIFILM North America Corporation will showcase its pioneering products that offer photographers a truly unique and fun experience from capture to print at the Wedding & Portrait Photography Conference & Expo (WPPI) in Booth # 704 on February 7 – February 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.



Known for its award-winning and innovative products, Fujifilm is a market leader for photographers searching for a total imaging solution, from high quality capture to crisp output in a variety of formats that will enrich peoples’ lives.



Imaging products at the show will include the all new FUJIFILM GFX Mirrorless Digital Camera System, the new FUJIFILM X100F and X-T20 digital cameras, along with the FUJINON XF50mmF2 R WR lens and exciting new color variations of the flagship X-T2 (Graphite Silver) and X-Pro2 (Graphite). Also on exhibit will be the INSTAX® Mini 70 cameras and the next generation instax SHARE™ Smartphone Printer SP-2. The FRONTIER-S DX100 printer will be featured at the booth as well with on-site demonstrations of wedding photography and printing. Many more products will also be on display for attendees to try, ask questions about and get a first-hand experience.



During the show, Fujifilm will host several professional photographer lectures at the booth, including speakers who have trusted their photographic work to X Series cameras, traditional film and INSTAX. For the full speaker schedule, please visit www.FujifilmWPPI2017.com.



New Medium Format FUJIFILM GFX Mirrorless Digital Camera System on Display

The new FUJIFILM GFX 50S mirrorless digital camera uses the new 51.4MP FUJIFILM G Format 43.8 x 32.9mm sensor with approximately 1.7x the area of a 35mm sensor. In addition to the camera are three new FUJINON GF Lenses that will be followed by three additional lenses later in 2017.



The GFX 50S 51.4MP sensor shows its true potential when making large format prints and capturing amazing wedding event photos in doors and outside. Compared to a full size sensor with equivalent megapixels, both resolution and sensitivity are dramatically better due to the larger size of each pixel. As a result, the sensor captures great textures and subtlety of tone that is unique to large size sensors. The texture and tone combine to give a unique three-dimensional effect creating extremely high quality photography. Images captured can be reproduced down to the smallest detail, conveying the texture of the subject, a three-dimensional feeling, and the atmosphere of the scene.



For flash photography in the studio or outdoors during the day, the GFX 50S sensor has a native ISO of 100. The sensor can also be adapted to various aspect ratios, including 4:3, 3:2, 16:9, 1:1, 65:24, 5:4, 7:6, all of which are available in large and medium format film cameras.



The FUJIFILM GFX 50S uses the X Processor Pro (also used in the X-Pro2 and X-T2 cameras) and allows photographers to use Fujifilm’s proprietary Film Simulations with a Medium Format sensor. The camera supports Full HD recording at 29.97p/25p/24p/23.98p. Users can enjoy high quality video with no post-processing required by using Film Simulation modes just like they would with a still image. The GFX 50S introduces a new Color Chrome Effect feature that reproduces subtle tones in highly saturated subjects.



FUJINON Lenses Deliver Image Perfection

As part of the GFX system, Fujifilm has announced newly developed, ultra-high resolution FUJINON GF lenses. Taking advantage of the mirrorless system’s structure, the G Mount has a short flange back distance of just 26.7mm that reduces the back focus distance as much as possible. This prevents vignetting and achieves edge-to-edge sharpness. All FUJINON GF Lenses have been designed to support sensors of over 100MP.



Initial Lens Lineup Will Include the Following Three FUJINON Options:



Three Additional FUJINON GF Lenses to be Announced Later in 2017:

GF110mmF2 R LM WR (equivalent to 87mm in 35mm format) GF23mmF4 R LM WR (equivalent to 18mm in 35mm format) GF45mmF2.8 R WR (equivalent to 35mm in 35mm format)



New X Series Digital Cameras

The FUJIFILM X100F is the latest premium compact digital camera to join the X Series family. It is the ultimate premium compact digital camera, equipped with the Advanced Hybrid Viewfinder that allows users to switch between an optical viewfinder and electronic viewfinder effortlessly. While maintaining the elegant design and a popular 23mmF2 focal length, the new camera has been developed in pursuit of easy operability, addressing the requests of users of previous X Series models.



Featuring the 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III APS-C image sensor (same as those found in the award winning FUJIFILM X-T2 and FUJIFILM X-Pro2) and high-speed image processing engine, the X100F delivers outstanding color reproduction and gradation of tones in both stills and videos, while providing photographers with an unsurpassed user experience in a compact body.



The FUJIFILM X-T20 uses the new APS-C sized 24.3MP X-Trans CMOS III sensor and X-Processor Pro image processing engine for reliable, fast performance. The updated sensor and processor, along with an improved AF algorithm, boost the camera’s startup time and AF results, dramatically improving its ability to track moving subjects for their best pictures. The X-T20 also has a large tilting touchscreen LCD monitor for multi-angle shooting and responds to quick gestures for a variety of efficient controls and picture review. The X-T20 also has exciting video functionality and is capable of capturing 4K movies with Fujifilm’s popular Film Simulation modes.



Aside from the X100F and X-T20, be sure to swing by the booth to check out the newest additions to the X Series camera and lens lineup, including the XF50mmF2 R WR Lens and our flagship mirrorless cameras: the X-T2 and X-Pro2 in their new colors (Graphite Silver and Graphite).



Instant Fun with INSTAX

Guests at WPPI 2017 will be able to experience the latest in INSTAX instant film fun with the new instax SHARE SP-2 that lets you print out your best smartphone pictures faster than ever in high quality credit-card sized prints.



This next generation instax SHARE SP-2 features a sleek body, crisp image quality, improved WiFi connectivity and a refined operation, all in two new body colors – Silver and Gold – with added texture for classic good looks. The SHARE SP-2 improves its speed over the original Share SP-1 by printing smoothly and quietly in just 10 seconds compared to 16 seconds in the previous model.



And for easy instant pictures using a camera, the trendy Mini 70 gives users several exciting features, including: an improved viewfinder for enhanced subject viewing; automatic exposure and flash functions for sharp pictures, a high-key mode that enables users to take brighter photos, and a smart selfie mode that automatically adjusts settings for perfect selfies using the front-facing selfie mirror. Also on display will be the Instax Mini 90 Neo Classic and the Instax Wide 300 that offers a larger instant print format, perfect for events, outdoor prints and group pictures. Attendees will also see the new Instax Mini Monochrome film that opens up new artistic options, and adds more ways to have fun using instax cameras with family and friends at weddings and events.



Wedding Photography on Film

Fujifilm will also feature its Professional Film products that provide consistency, versatility, depth, and fine grain to photographers, creating images with authenticity and artistic vision. The art of film is still prominent in today’s market for fine art enthusiasts and wedding photographers shooting 35mm, 120 medium and large formats. The expressive richness of film wins the allegiance of many creative photographers even in the digital age. At Fujifilm, we are committed to support the film community by providing them the tools to create masterpieces and building on more than seven decades of photographic experience.



To learn more, please visit us at the WPPI Fujifilm booth and come hear our talented Film photographers discuss their work. Follow on Instagram and share your images shot on film at @Fujifilm_ProFilm with #ishootfujifilm.



Enriching Your Life with Pictures

Fujifilm values the importance of taking and printing pictures, and will show a variety of personalized print products to inspire guests. And to demonstrate on-site printing, Fujifilm will have the FRONTIER-S DX100 printer on display and in use at the booth for visitors to see.



Fujifilm is committed to highlighting the value of taking and displaying pictures by taking advantage of Fujifilm’s high quality printing materials and unique and value-added products, along with its core message of bringing a “Photo Renaissance” and the joy of photography to all aspects of peoples’ lives.



All visitors are welcome to the Fujifilm booth to experience for themselves the innovation that underpins our products and services, and the new value and fun that Fujifilm offers to the world of photography.



