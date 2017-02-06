Experience an Otherworldly Romance with an Angelic and Thrilling Twist

The enthralling genre of fantasy fiction welcomes the arrival of Collette Jackson Fink and her magnificent book, “Daughters of Twilight.” In her stunning novel, Collette weaves a bold and thrilling narrative that combines the ordinary with the extraordinary. Suspense and intrigue immediately surfaces upon a quiet Midwestern town as a massive and mysterious structure attracts the attention of curious locals and the American military. The revelation of angelic forces along with a fantastic romance propels the story into greater heights, and these thrilling twists are sure to excite eager readers with progressive imaginations.



Collette has written a fantastic book populated with a cast of multifaceted characters that her work transports readers into an immersive world that is at once familiar and enigmatic. The novel also brings angels into the limelight, thereby cementing their timeless status as artistic inspiration for many creative individuals throughout history. “Daughters of Twilight” is the embodiment of ambitious, propulsive fantasy fiction and a masterstroke of storytelling that takes readers along for a magical ride.



“Daughters of Twilight”

Written by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published by Collette Jackson-Fink

Published date October 26, 2013

Sold by: Amazon Digital Services, LLC

Paperback: $13.99

Kindle Price: $3.99



About the Author

Collette Jackson-Fink has been writing since she was 13 years old, but this is her first novel. A Persian Gulf veteran, Collette works as a Respiratory Therapist at a trauma center in her home state of Iowa with her husband, Ron.