Bedbug Infestation at Famous Resort in the Bahamas Leads to Lawsuit

Last month, the Miami Herald published a report about a couple’s stay at one of the most well-known luxury resorts in the Bahamas that they claim went horribly wrong. According to the article, on the second night of a two-night visit, bedbugs caused hundreds of bites on one of the hotel guests.



The victim states in the report that it took several weeks to recover from the painful bites and that she could not sleep for five days. She is now seeking damages in a lawsuit filed in Florida against the resort for thousands of dollars.



Bedbugs are not just a concern in the Bahamas. They have been an issue in Puerto Rico and other islands across the Caribbean. The parasitic insects have been found in everything from fancy hotels and resorts to people’s homes and apartments.



“Bedbugs feed exclusively on the blood of warm-blooded animals, including humans,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Adult bedbugs typically grow to only a size of 4 to 5 millimeters and can survive in a wide range of temperatures and atmospheric conditions. Due to their small size they can be difficult to identify, and their tolerance for various environmental conditions makes them difficult to eradicate. There are however advanced DNA-based testing techniques that are exceptionally accurate and sensitive that can be instrumental in both identifying a bedbug issue and for ensuring that an existing problem has been resolved.”



